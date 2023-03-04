FGFTReb
MERCERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Glisson224-90-05-8018
McCreary236-106-63-40418
Robertson342-122-22-6026
Walker282-40-00-3135
Hurtado293-70-01-5127
Quinones332-83-42-4247
S.Grant131-22-22-2124
Sparks90-10-00-1020
Zanoni91-40-00-0003
Totals20021-5713-1415-3352058

Percentages: FG .368, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Walker 1-1, Hurtado 1-3, Zanoni 1-3, Sparks 0-1, Quinones 0-2, Glisson 0-4, Robertson 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Hurtado 5, Robertson 3, Sparks 2, Glisson, S.Grant).

Steals: 4 (Hurtado, Quinones, Robertson, S.Grant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FURMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hien252-50-12-3206
Slawson245-91-21-40312
Bothwell315-92-30-10213
Foster272-54-40-1119
Pegues287-114-50-44122
Vanderwal202-27-103-61011
Whitt150-20-00-0110
Williams150-20-00-6040
Hughey140-20-01-2000
Lister10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4718-257-2791273

Percentages: FG .489, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Pegues 4-7, Hien 2-4, Slawson 1-2, Bothwell 1-3, Foster 1-3, Hughey 0-1, Whitt 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Slawson).

Turnovers: 10 (Whitt 3, Slawson 2, Williams 2, Foster, Hien, Pegues).

Steals: 9 (Slawson 3, Foster 2, Bothwell, Vanderwal, Whitt, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mercer322658
Furman294473

