|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERCER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Glisson
|22
|4-9
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|1
|8
|McCreary
|23
|6-10
|6-6
|3-4
|0
|4
|18
|Robertson
|34
|2-12
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|6
|Walker
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Hurtado
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|7
|Quinones
|33
|2-8
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|4
|7
|S.Grant
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|4
|Sparks
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Zanoni
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|13-14
|15-33
|5
|20
|58
Percentages: FG .368, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Walker 1-1, Hurtado 1-3, Zanoni 1-3, Sparks 0-1, Quinones 0-2, Glisson 0-4, Robertson 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Hurtado 5, Robertson 3, Sparks 2, Glisson, S.Grant).
Steals: 4 (Hurtado, Quinones, Robertson, S.Grant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hien
|25
|2-5
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|0
|6
|Slawson
|24
|5-9
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|12
|Bothwell
|31
|5-9
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|13
|Foster
|27
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Pegues
|28
|7-11
|4-5
|0-4
|4
|1
|22
|Vanderwal
|20
|2-2
|7-10
|3-6
|1
|0
|11
|Whitt
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|4
|0
|Hughey
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lister
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-47
|18-25
|7-27
|9
|12
|73
Percentages: FG .489, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Pegues 4-7, Hien 2-4, Slawson 1-2, Bothwell 1-3, Foster 1-3, Hughey 0-1, Whitt 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Slawson).
Turnovers: 10 (Whitt 3, Slawson 2, Williams 2, Foster, Hien, Pegues).
Steals: 9 (Slawson 3, Foster 2, Bothwell, Vanderwal, Whitt, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mercer
|32
|26
|—
|58
|Furman
|29
|44
|—
|73
