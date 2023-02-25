|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hien
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|5
|Slawson
|33
|3-9
|1-2
|2-10
|3
|2
|7
|Bothwell
|30
|10-15
|10-11
|2-2
|0
|3
|35
|Foster
|32
|4-6
|6-6
|0-4
|0
|2
|16
|Pegues
|33
|7-12
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|20
|Williams
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|3
|Vanderwal
|13
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Whitt
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|0
|1
|Hughey
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-53
|21-24
|8-31
|14
|19
|93
Percentages: FG .547, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Bothwell 5-8, Pegues 4-7, Foster 2-4, Vanderwal 1-1, Hien 1-2, Williams 1-3, Whitt 0-1, Slawson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Foster, Hien, Slawson).
Turnovers: 14 (Slawson 5, Pegues 3, Bothwell 2, Foster 2, Hien, Whitt).
Steals: 5 (Foster 2, Bothwell, Hughey, Pegues).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dye
|21
|5-7
|2-6
|1-4
|0
|2
|13
|Marshall
|27
|6-14
|6-6
|4-8
|0
|3
|19
|Glover
|32
|8-13
|9-11
|0-2
|4
|2
|27
|Parham
|34
|2-6
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|4
|5
|Staton-McCray
|30
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|8
|Achor
|18
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Campbell
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|N.Johnson
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rillie
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|19-25
|9-24
|10
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .474, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Glover 2-4, Dye 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Parham 1-4, Marshall 1-5, N.Johnson 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Staton-McCray).
Turnovers: 10 (Parham 3, Dye 2, Achor, Campbell, Glover, N.Johnson, Rillie).
Steals: 10 (Staton-McCray 3, Parham 2, Campbell, Dye, Glover, Marshall, Rillie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Furman
|50
|43
|—
|93
|Samford
|33
|46
|—
|79
A_3,562 (4,974).
