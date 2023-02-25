FGFTReb
FURMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hien212-50-00-2155
Slawson333-91-22-10327
Bothwell3010-1510-112-20335
Foster324-66-60-40216
Pegues337-122-20-44320
Williams221-30-02-2013
Vanderwal132-21-11-2126
Whitt100-11-21-1301
Hughey60-00-00-4210
Totals20029-5321-248-31141993

Percentages: FG .547, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Bothwell 5-8, Pegues 4-7, Foster 2-4, Vanderwal 1-1, Hien 1-2, Williams 1-3, Whitt 0-1, Slawson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Foster, Hien, Slawson).

Turnovers: 14 (Slawson 5, Pegues 3, Bothwell 2, Foster 2, Hien, Whitt).

Steals: 5 (Foster 2, Bothwell, Hughey, Pegues).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAMFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dye215-72-61-40213
Marshall276-146-64-80319
Glover328-139-110-24227
Parham342-60-02-4345
Staton-McCray304-110-01-3248
Achor180-02-21-1032
Campbell172-50-00-1015
N.Johnson120-10-00-1000
Rillie90-00-00-0100
Totals20027-5719-259-24101979

Percentages: FG .474, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Glover 2-4, Dye 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Parham 1-4, Marshall 1-5, N.Johnson 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Staton-McCray).

Turnovers: 10 (Parham 3, Dye 2, Achor, Campbell, Glover, N.Johnson, Rillie).

Steals: 10 (Staton-McCray 3, Parham 2, Campbell, Dye, Glover, Marshall, Rillie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman504393
Samford334679

A_3,562 (4,974).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

