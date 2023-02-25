FURMAN (24-7)
Hien 2-5 0-0 5, Slawson 3-9 1-2 7, Bothwell 10-15 10-11 35, Foster 4-6 6-6 16, Pegues 7-12 2-2 20, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Vanderwal 2-2 1-1 6, Whitt 0-1 1-2 1, Hughey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 21-24 93.
SAMFORD (21-10)
Dye 5-7 2-6 13, Marshall 6-14 6-6 19, Glover 8-13 9-11 27, Parham 2-6 0-0 5, Staton-McCray 4-11 0-0 8, Achor 0-0 2-2 2, Campbell 2-5 0-0 5, N.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Rillie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 19-25 79.
Halftime_Furman 50-33. 3-Point Goals_Furman 14-28 (Bothwell 5-8, Pegues 4-7, Foster 2-4, Vanderwal 1-1, Hien 1-2, Williams 1-3, Whitt 0-1, Slawson 0-2), Samford 6-21 (Glover 2-4, Dye 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Parham 1-4, Marshall 1-5, N.Johnson 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Fouled Out_Hien. Rebounds_Furman 31 (Slawson 10), Samford 24 (Marshall 8). Assists_Furman 14 (Pegues 4), Samford 10 (Glover 4). Total Fouls_Furman 19, Samford 19. A_3,562 (4,974).
