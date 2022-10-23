|Gardner-Webb
|3
|10
|15
|0
|—
|28
|Charleston Southern
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
CHSO_Moore 83 run (Babbush kick), 06:25
WEBB_FG Billingsley 39, 05:04
Second Quarter
WEBB_Haywood 29 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 10:12
WEBB_FG Billingsley 23, 01:04
Third Quarter
WEBB_Brown 44 run (Billingsley kick), 09:46
WEBB_Fisher 5 run (Crankfield pass from Fisher), 08:17
CHSO_Anderson 8 pass from Bartalo (Babbush kick), 03:05
|WEBB
|CHSO
|First downs
|26
|15
|Rushes-yards
|47-229
|27-117
|Passing
|408
|162
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-0
|18-37-2
|Return Yards
|2
|54
|Punts-Avg.
|2-26.0
|6-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|7-80
|6-59
|Time of Possession
|38:43
|21:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Ja. Brown 14-92, Na. Gaither 17-72, Ba. Fisher 12-44, Au. Hendley 1-22, Ja. Crankfield 1-1, Team 2-(minus 2). Charleston Southern, JD. Moore 11-108, TJ. Ruff 5-6, To. Bartalo 10-4, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Ba. Fisher 26-41-0-408. Charleston Southern, To. Bartalo 18-36-2-162, De. Fleming Jr. 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, TJ. Luther 6-159, Cu. Haywood 10-145, Na. Gaither 4-40, Ha. Meggett 1-25, Jo. Burns 2-20, Ja. Crankfield 2-13, An. Herock 1-6. Charleston Southern, Da. Driskell 4-50, Ca. Jordan 3-29, Se. Anderson 4-26, Ni. Holland 2-24, JD. Moore 1-18, Ni. Foster 2-6, Ja. Smith 1-5, Ja. Grey 1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.