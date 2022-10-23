Gardner-Webb31015028
Charleston Southern707014

First Quarter

CHSO_Moore 83 run (Babbush kick), 06:25

WEBB_FG Billingsley 39, 05:04

Second Quarter

WEBB_Haywood 29 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 10:12

WEBB_FG Billingsley 23, 01:04

Third Quarter

WEBB_Brown 44 run (Billingsley kick), 09:46

WEBB_Fisher 5 run (Crankfield pass from Fisher), 08:17

CHSO_Anderson 8 pass from Bartalo (Babbush kick), 03:05

WEBBCHSO
First downs2615
Rushes-yards47-22927-117
Passing408162
Comp-Att-Int26-41-018-37-2
Return Yards254
Punts-Avg.2-26.06-50.5
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalty-Yards7-806-59
Time of Possession38:4321:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Ja. Brown 14-92, Na. Gaither 17-72, Ba. Fisher 12-44, Au. Hendley 1-22, Ja. Crankfield 1-1, Team 2-(minus 2). Charleston Southern, JD. Moore 11-108, TJ. Ruff 5-6, To. Bartalo 10-4, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Ba. Fisher 26-41-0-408. Charleston Southern, To. Bartalo 18-36-2-162, De. Fleming Jr. 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, TJ. Luther 6-159, Cu. Haywood 10-145, Na. Gaither 4-40, Ha. Meggett 1-25, Jo. Burns 2-20, Ja. Crankfield 2-13, An. Herock 1-6. Charleston Southern, Da. Driskell 4-50, Ca. Jordan 3-29, Se. Anderson 4-26, Ni. Holland 2-24, JD. Moore 1-18, Ni. Foster 2-6, Ja. Smith 1-5, Ja. Grey 1-4.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you