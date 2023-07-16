Sunday

At The Renaissance Club

Gullane, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland64-66-67-68—265
Robert Macintyre, Scotland67-69-66-64—266
Byeong Hun An, South Korea61-70-69-70—270
David Lingmerth, Sweden66-70-66-68—270
Scottie Scheffler, United States68-65-67-70—270
Tommy Fleetwood, England70-66-63-72—271
Tyrrell Hatton, England69-62-71-69—271
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark70-63-71-67—271
Tom Kim, South Korea66-65-67-73—271
J.T. Poston, United States69-66-65-71—271
Grant Forrest, Scotland69-65-70-68—272
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland66-68-70-69—273
Ryan Fox, New Zealand69-67-67-70—273
Brian Harman, United States67-65-67-74—273
Lee Hodges, United States68-69-67-69—273
Max Homa, United States66-68-67-72—273
Shane Lowry, Ireland71-64-65-73—273
Jordan L. Smith, England68-69-68-68—273
Sam Burns, United States67-65-71-71—274
Corey Conners, Canada72-65-71-66—274
Sean Crocker, United States69-68-67-70—274
Garrick Higgo, South Africa67-69-70-68—274
Tom Hoge, United States69-66-66-73—274
Nick Taylor, Canada68-70-65-71—274
Wyndham Clark, United States68-67-70-70—275
Will Gordon, United States66-69-70-70—275
Ben Griffin, United States69-67-69-70—275
Calum Hill, Scotland70-67-67-71—275
Viktor Hovland, Norway73-63-67-72—275
Romain Langasque, France70-65-70-70—275
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark67-68-68-72—275
Yannik Paul, Germany65-71-68-71—275
Marcel Schneider, Germany69-65-71-70—275
Gary Woodland, United States70-68-66-71—275
Alexander Bjork, Sweden71-66-68-71—276
Min Woo Lee, Australia68-69-69-70—276
Luke List, United States69-69-65-73—276
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland70-68-67-71—276
Victor Perez, France69-69-68-70—276
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland68-69-70-69—276
Davis Riley, United States63-73-67-73—276
Jorge Campillo, Spain70-68-68-71—277
Thomas Detry, Belgium64-72-68-73—277
Rickie Fowler, United States67-67-69-74—277
Padraig Harrington, Ireland67-66-70-74—277
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany69-69-65-74—277
Ben Martin, United States70-67-67-73—277
Andrew Putnam, United States70-68-69-70—277
Richie Ramsay, Scotland71-67-67-72—277
Xander Schauffele, United States70-66-67-74—277
Marcel Siem, Germany68-70-68-71—277
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden67-67-68-75—277
Matt Wallace, England72-65-69-71—277
Julien Brun, France66-72-69-71—278
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand68-66-72-72—278
Kurt Kitayama, United States71-65-72-70—278
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden69-66-67-76—278
Joost Luiten, Netherlands70-67-68-73—278
Guido Migliozzi, Italy68-70-72-68—278
Eric Cole, United States67-69-64-79—279
Harry Hall, England71-64-66-78—279
Lucas Herbert, Australia71-67-70-71—279
Justin Thomas, United States68-69-69-73—279
Dale Whitnell, England69-67-70-73—279
Wu Ashun, China68-68-69-75—280
Austin Eckroat, United States71-67-72-70—280
Billy Horschel, United States69-69-69-73—280
Adri Arnaus, Spain69-69-67-76—281
Gavin Green, Malaysia69-66-72-74—281
Antoine Rozner, France68-70-69-74—281
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa72-63-73-73—281
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea65-70-70-77—282
Ben Taylor, England70-68-68-77—283
Connor Syme, Scotland68-68-74-74—284
Dan Bradbury, England69-68-71-77—285
Sami Valimaki, Finland67-70-76-73—286
Matthew Jordan, England69-69-69-80—287

