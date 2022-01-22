DAYTON (12-7)
Camara 3-9 0-1 6, Holmes 1-3 2-2 4, Blakney 0-3 0-0 0, Elvis 5-11 0-0 11, Smith 5-17 1-1 12, Brea 2-7 5-5 11, Amzil 2-6 0-0 5, Weaver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 8-9 49.
GEORGE MASON (8-7)
Oduro 4-11 4-4 14, Cooper 2-6 0-1 6, Gaines 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 2-7 0-3 5, Schwartz 6-13 2-3 17, Polite 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 6-11 50.
Halftime_George Mason 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 5-23 (Brea 2-7, Amzil 1-3, Elvis 1-3, Smith 1-4, Camara 0-1, Weaver 0-2, Blakney 0-3), George Mason 10-25 (Schwartz 3-7, Gaines 2-4, Oduro 2-4, Cooper 2-5, Johnson 1-4, Polite 0-1). Rebounds_Dayton 33 (Holmes 7), George Mason 35 (Oduro 10). Assists_Dayton 7 (Smith 3), George Mason 12 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Dayton 17, George Mason 14. A_3,222 (10,000).