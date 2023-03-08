FGFTReb
RICHMONDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burton406-1611-110-61223
Grace312-72-20-4027
Quinn278-101-21-22417
Gustavson322-30-00-3024
Nelson331-60-00-0142
Bigelow222-50-01-6044
Randolph120-20-00-0110
Roche30-10-00-0000
Totals20021-5014-152-2151957

Percentages: FG .420, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Grace 1-5, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Burton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Quinn 2, Bigelow, Burton, Grace).

Turnovers: 8 (Burton 2, Bigelow, Grace, Nelson, Quinn, Randolph, Roche).

Steals: 5 (Burton 2, Gustavson 2, Quinn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro325-76-64-102316
Cooper341-35-60-3237
Fernandez223-90-01-4116
Gaines363-50-00-4019
Polite365-154-40-33116
Singleton201-60-00-4022
Dinkins91-20-00-0002
Henry50-11-20-0011
Jones31-10-00-1003
Ojiako30-10-00-1010
Totals20020-5016-185-3081362

Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gaines 3-5, Polite 2-5, Jones 1-1, Singleton 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Fernandez 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Cooper 4, Polite 3, Ojiako 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Singleton).

Steals: 3 (Gaines 2, Cooper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Richmond253257
George Mason214162

A_5,011 (17,732).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you