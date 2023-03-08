|FG
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burton
|40
|6-16
|11-11
|0-6
|1
|2
|23
|Grace
|31
|2-7
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|7
|Quinn
|27
|8-10
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|17
|Gustavson
|32
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Nelson
|33
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Bigelow
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|4
|Randolph
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Roche
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|14-15
|2-21
|5
|19
|57
Percentages: FG .420, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Grace 1-5, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Burton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Quinn 2, Bigelow, Burton, Grace).
Turnovers: 8 (Burton 2, Bigelow, Grace, Nelson, Quinn, Randolph, Roche).
Steals: 5 (Burton 2, Gustavson 2, Quinn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|32
|5-7
|6-6
|4-10
|2
|3
|16
|Cooper
|34
|1-3
|5-6
|0-3
|2
|3
|7
|Fernandez
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Gaines
|36
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|9
|Polite
|36
|5-15
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|16
|Singleton
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Dinkins
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Henry
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Jones
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Ojiako
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|16-18
|5-30
|8
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gaines 3-5, Polite 2-5, Jones 1-1, Singleton 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Fernandez 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Cooper 4, Polite 3, Ojiako 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Singleton).
Steals: 3 (Gaines 2, Cooper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Richmond
|25
|32
|—
|57
|George Mason
|21
|41
|—
|62
A_5,011 (17,732).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.