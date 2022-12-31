RICHMOND (7-7)
Burton 8-18 3-7 21, Grace 5-12 2-4 15, Quinn 2-5 0-1 4, Gustavson 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 4-7 0-0 8, Randolph 3-5 0-0 7, Bigelow 0-4 1-2 1, Roche 0-3 2-2 2, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-16 58.
GEORGE MASON (9-5)
J.Oduro 5-9 0-2 10, V.Bailey 2-6 3-5 7, Cooper 2-8 1-2 6, Gaines 0-2 1-2 1, Polite 6-9 9-10 22, Singleton 2-4 1-4 5, Ojiako 3-3 0-2 6, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Dinkins 0-1 0-0 0, Fernandez 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 15-27 62.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 6-21 (Grace 3-9, Burton 2-4, Randolph 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Bigelow 0-3, Roche 0-3), George Mason 3-16 (Fernandez 1-1, Polite 1-2, Cooper 1-7, Dinkins 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1, V.Bailey 0-2, Gaines 0-2). Rebounds_Richmond 29 (Bigelow 12), George Mason 32 (J.Oduro 12). Assists_Richmond 8 (Grace, Quinn, Gustavson, Nelson 2), George Mason 9 (Gaines, Polite, Singleton 2). Total Fouls_Richmond 21, George Mason 17. A_4,014 (10,000).
