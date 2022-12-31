|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burton
|40
|8-18
|3-7
|2-6
|0
|2
|21
|Grace
|30
|5-12
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|4
|15
|Quinn
|20
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Gustavson
|36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Nelson
|19
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|8
|Randolph
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Bigelow
|19
|0-4
|1-2
|4-12
|0
|2
|1
|Roche
|13
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Crabtree
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|8-16
|6-29
|8
|21
|58
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Grace 3-9, Burton 2-4, Randolph 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Bigelow 0-3, Roche 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Burton 4, Gustavson 3, Grace, Nelson).
Steals: 6 (Grace 2, Gustavson 2, Crabtree, Randolph).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|23
|5-9
|0-2
|2-12
|1
|3
|10
|V.Bailey
|36
|2-6
|3-5
|0-4
|1
|0
|7
|Cooper
|32
|2-8
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Gaines
|15
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|1
|Polite
|36
|6-9
|9-10
|1-3
|2
|2
|22
|Singleton
|22
|2-4
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Ojiako
|18
|3-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Henry
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|Dinkins
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fernandez
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Jones
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-45
|15-27
|4-32
|9
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .489, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fernandez 1-1, Polite 1-2, Cooper 1-7, Dinkins 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1, Gaines 0-2, V.Bailey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooper, J.Oduro, Ojiako).
Turnovers: 10 (Cooper 3, J.Oduro 2, Singleton 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Polite).
Steals: 5 (Singleton 4, V.Bailey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Richmond
|32
|26
|—
|58
|George Mason
|32
|30
|—
|62
A_4,014 (10,000).
