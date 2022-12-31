FGFTReb
RICHMONDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burton408-183-72-60221
Grace305-122-40-12415
Quinn202-50-10-2214
Gustavson360-10-00-2240
Nelson194-70-00-4248
Randolph213-50-00-0027
Bigelow190-41-24-12021
Roche130-32-20-2022
Crabtree20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-558-166-2982158

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Grace 3-9, Burton 2-4, Randolph 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Bigelow 0-3, Roche 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Burton 4, Gustavson 3, Grace, Nelson).

Steals: 6 (Grace 2, Gustavson 2, Crabtree, Randolph).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro235-90-22-121310
V.Bailey362-63-50-4107
Cooper322-81-20-1136
Gaines150-21-20-3211
Polite366-99-101-32222
Singleton222-41-40-2225
Ojiako183-30-20-2026
Henry60-10-01-5010
Dinkins50-10-00-0000
Fernandez42-20-00-0015
Jones30-00-00-0020
Totals20022-4515-274-3291762

Percentages: FG .489, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fernandez 1-1, Polite 1-2, Cooper 1-7, Dinkins 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1, Gaines 0-2, V.Bailey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooper, J.Oduro, Ojiako).

Turnovers: 10 (Cooper 3, J.Oduro 2, Singleton 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Polite).

Steals: 5 (Singleton 4, V.Bailey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Richmond322658
George Mason323062

A_4,014 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you