FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin200-20-01-4100
Leveque246-90-02-40312
Luis130-40-00-1220
K.Thompson314-92-21-12210
Weeks356-173-32-52218
Dominguez253-90-13-11246
Diggins243-80-21-3338
Gapare172-50-10-1015
Kante80-20-02-3040
G.Thompson30-00-00-0020
Totals20024-655-912-33122359

Percentages: FG .369, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Weeks 3-11, Diggins 2-6, Gapare 1-4, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Dominguez, K.Thompson).

Turnovers: 14 (K.Thompson 5, Luis 3, Diggins 2, Leveque 2, Gapare, Weeks).

Steals: 11 (Leveque 3, Diggins 2, Martin 2, Dominguez, Gapare, Luis, Weeks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry214-50-01-6028
J.Oduro316-93-34-90115
Cooper323-100-00-3816
Fernandez285-85-70-51018
Polite292-53-40-0158
Bailey273-72-20-40211
Jones120-10-00-2210
Ojiako91-40-01-2022
Dinkins81-20-10-0132
Nnaji30-10-00-0100
Totals20025-5213-176-31141770

Percentages: FG .481, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Fernandez 3-4, Bailey 3-6, Polite 1-2, J.Oduro 0-1, Jones 0-1, Cooper 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).

Turnovers: 14 (J.Oduro 4, Bailey 2, Cooper 2, Dinkins 2, Polite 2, Henry, Ojiako).

Steals: 6 (Cooper 2, Fernandez 2, Polite 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMass283159
George Mason313970

A_2,805 (10,000).

