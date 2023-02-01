UMASS (13-9)
Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 6-9 0-0 12, Luis 0-4 0-0 0, K.Thompson 4-9 2-2 10, Weeks 6-17 3-3 18, Dominguez 3-9 0-1 6, Diggins 3-8 0-2 8, Gapare 2-5 0-1 5, Kante 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-9 59.
GEORGE MASON (13-10)
Henry 4-5 0-0 8, J.Oduro 6-9 3-3 15, Cooper 3-10 0-0 6, Fernandez 5-8 5-7 18, Polite 2-5 3-4 8, Bailey 3-7 2-2 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Ojiako 1-4 0-0 2, Dinkins 1-2 0-1 2, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 13-17 70.
Halftime_George Mason 31-28. 3-Point Goals_UMass 6-26 (Weeks 3-11, Diggins 2-6, Gapare 1-4, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2), George Mason 7-20 (Fernandez 3-4, Bailey 3-6, Polite 1-2, Jones 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1, Cooper 0-6). Fouled Out_Polite. Rebounds_UMass 33 (Dominguez 11), George Mason 31 (J.Oduro 9). Assists_UMass 12 (Diggins 3), George Mason 14 (Cooper 8). Total Fouls_UMass 23, George Mason 17. A_2,805 (10,000).
