FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oduro306-120-01-21412
Cooper336-131-20-25116
Gaines334-64-45-100114
Johnson280-60-01-4550
Schwartz388-152-21-90124
Hartwell210-30-00-0210
Henry101-20-01-2012
Jones51-10-00-0023
Frazier20-00-00-0000
Totals20026-587-89-29131671

Percentages: FG .448, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Schwartz 6-10, Cooper 3-6, Gaines 2-3, Jones 1-1, Hartwell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Oduro 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Oduro 2, Gaines, Henry).

Turnovers: 12 (Oduro 3, Schwartz 3, Cooper 2, Gaines 2, Johnson, Jones).

Steals: 6 (Schwartz 3, Cooper 2, Gaines).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Scott327-121-12-100318
Wahab163-42-42-5008
Ayala356-170-01-44117
Hart211-30-00-1422
Russell311-70-20-0622
Martinez242-51-20-2155
Reese244-43-41-30012
Green151-30-00-1102
Wright20-00-00-1000
Totals20025-557-136-27161366

Percentages: FG .455, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Ayala 5-12, Scott 3-5, Reese 1-1, Green 0-2, Hart 0-2, Martinez 0-3, Russell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Martinez 2, Reese, Scott).

Turnovers: 10 (Reese 3, Scott 3, Russell 2, Ayala, Hart).

Steals: 6 (Martinez 3, Ayala, Hart, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason323971
Maryland313566

A_11,948 (17,950).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

