|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oduro
|30
|6-12
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|12
|Cooper
|33
|6-13
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|16
|Gaines
|33
|4-6
|4-4
|5-10
|0
|1
|14
|Johnson
|28
|0-6
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|5
|0
|Schwartz
|38
|8-15
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|1
|24
|Hartwell
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Henry
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Frazier
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|7-8
|9-29
|13
|16
|71
Percentages: FG .448, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Schwartz 6-10, Cooper 3-6, Gaines 2-3, Jones 1-1, Hartwell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Oduro 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Oduro 2, Gaines, Henry).
Turnovers: 12 (Oduro 3, Schwartz 3, Cooper 2, Gaines 2, Johnson, Jones).
Steals: 6 (Schwartz 3, Cooper 2, Gaines).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|32
|7-12
|1-1
|2-10
|0
|3
|18
|Wahab
|16
|3-4
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|0
|8
|Ayala
|35
|6-17
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|17
|Hart
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|2
|Russell
|31
|1-7
|0-2
|0-0
|6
|2
|2
|Martinez
|24
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|5
|Reese
|24
|4-4
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|12
|Green
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Wright
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|7-13
|6-27
|16
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Ayala 5-12, Scott 3-5, Reese 1-1, Green 0-2, Hart 0-2, Martinez 0-3, Russell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Martinez 2, Reese, Scott).
Turnovers: 10 (Reese 3, Scott 3, Russell 2, Ayala, Hart).
Steals: 6 (Martinez 3, Ayala, Hart, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|32
|39
|—
|71
|Maryland
|31
|35
|—
|66
A_11,948 (17,950).