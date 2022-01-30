|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oduro
|21
|3-5
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|6
|Cooper
|27
|4-7
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|4
|12
|Gaines
|34
|3-6
|6-8
|1-8
|1
|1
|14
|Johnson
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|0-6
|9
|1
|8
|Schwartz
|31
|6-11
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|3
|15
|Frazier
|14
|3-4
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|0
|6
|Henry
|14
|3-4
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Polite
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Hartwell
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Jones
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|10-20
|5-34
|20
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Cooper 3-4, Gaines 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Schwartz 2-6, Polite 1-3, Hartwell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Henry).
Turnovers: 9 (Schwartz 3, Cooper, Frazier, Gaines, Henry, Johnson, Oduro).
Steals: 3 (Cooper 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buttrick
|29
|3-5
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|1
|10
|G.Jones
|30
|3-6
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|9
|R.Kelly
|36
|4-11
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|13
|C.Kelly
|26
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|Weeks
|18
|1-7
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Garcia
|30
|3-10
|6-7
|1-6
|5
|4
|13
|Steadman
|14
|2-6
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|5
|Mitchell
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Santos
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-60
|15-19
|10-32
|15
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .317, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (R.Kelly 3-5, Buttrick 2-3, Garcia 1-1, G.Jones 1-2, Weeks 1-6, C.Kelly 1-7, Mitchell 0-1, Santos 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Buttrick 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Buttrick 3, C.Kelly 2, G.Jones, Garcia).
Steals: 7 (Mitchell 2, Weeks 2, C.Kelly, G.Jones, Garcia).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|37
|35
|—
|72
|UMass
|27
|35
|—
|62
.