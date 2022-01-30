FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oduro213-50-21-3246
Cooper274-71-20-44412
Gaines343-66-81-81114
Johnson313-60-00-6918
Schwartz316-111-10-23315
Frazier143-40-22-6006
Henry143-40-31-3016
Polite141-42-20-1125
Hartwell90-30-00-1000
B.Jones50-10-00-0000
Totals20026-5110-205-34201672

Percentages: FG .510, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Cooper 3-4, Gaines 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Schwartz 2-6, Polite 1-3, Hartwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henry).

Turnovers: 9 (Schwartz 3, Cooper, Frazier, Gaines, Henry, Johnson, Oduro).

Steals: 3 (Cooper 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Buttrick293-52-22-63110
G.Jones303-62-32-5019
R.Kelly364-112-30-42313
C.Kelly262-100-01-3225
Weeks181-72-22-5135
Garcia303-106-71-65413
Steadman142-61-22-3015
Mitchell101-20-00-0212
Santos70-30-00-0000
Totals20019-6015-1910-32151662

Percentages: FG .317, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (R.Kelly 3-5, Buttrick 2-3, Garcia 1-1, G.Jones 1-2, Weeks 1-6, C.Kelly 1-7, Mitchell 0-1, Santos 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buttrick 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Buttrick 3, C.Kelly 2, G.Jones, Garcia).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 2, Weeks 2, C.Kelly, G.Jones, Garcia).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason373572
UMass273562

