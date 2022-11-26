|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUEENS (NC)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McLaurin
|34
|5-8
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|4
|16
|Dye
|37
|3-14
|4-6
|1-4
|2
|2
|10
|Mathews
|28
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|13
|McKee
|35
|4-8
|1-2
|3-6
|4
|3
|10
|McCluney
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Turner
|32
|5-12
|3-4
|4-8
|1
|1
|13
|Ashby
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Fowler
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Threatt
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Wyche
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|12-17
|10-28
|11
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .393, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (McLaurin 4-5, Mathews 3-4, McKee 1-3, Ashby 1-4, Fowler 0-1, McCluney 0-1, Turner 0-4, Dye 0-10).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (McLaurin 3, Mathews 2, McCluney 2, Dye, McKee).
Steals: 3 (McKee 2, McLaurin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|27
|6-14
|3-5
|3-8
|3
|3
|15
|Bailey
|30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Cooper
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|9
|Dinkins
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Gaines
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|6
|Polite
|31
|6-11
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|1
|16
|Singleton
|17
|2-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|5
|Ojiako
|16
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Henry
|6
|1-3
|1-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|3
|Fernandez
|5
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Nnaji
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|8-15
|12-34
|13
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Cooper 3-5, Gaines 2-4, Bailey 1-2, Dinkins 1-3, Polite 1-4, Fernandez 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Oduro 2, Polite 2, Cooper, Singleton).
Turnovers: 8 (Cooper 2, Gaines 2, Dinkins, Ojiako, Polite, Singleton).
Steals: 5 (Gaines 2, Polite 2, Bailey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Queens (NC)
|33
|32
|—
|65
|George Mason
|37
|35
|—
|72
A_2,460 (10,000).
