FGFTReb
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McLaurin345-82-31-71416
Dye373-144-61-42210
Mathews284-72-20-21113
McKee354-81-23-64310
McCluney110-10-00-0010
Turner325-123-44-81113
Ashby141-40-00-0013
Fowler60-20-00-0100
Threatt20-00-01-1100
Wyche10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5612-1710-28111365

Percentages: FG .393, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (McLaurin 4-5, Mathews 3-4, McKee 1-3, Ashby 1-4, Fowler 0-1, McCluney 0-1, Turner 0-4, Dye 0-10).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (McLaurin 3, Mathews 2, McCluney 2, Dye, McKee).

Steals: 3 (McKee 2, McLaurin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro276-143-53-83315
Bailey302-40-00-2215
Cooper333-60-00-5229
Dinkins81-30-00-1113
Gaines242-50-03-6136
Polite316-113-31-22116
Singleton172-31-21-3145
Ojiako164-50-01-2018
Henry61-31-42-3023
Fernandez50-10-10-1100
Nnaji31-10-01-1002
Totals20028-568-1512-34131872

Percentages: FG .500, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Cooper 3-5, Gaines 2-4, Bailey 1-2, Dinkins 1-3, Polite 1-4, Fernandez 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Oduro 2, Polite 2, Cooper, Singleton).

Turnovers: 8 (Cooper 2, Gaines 2, Dinkins, Ojiako, Polite, Singleton).

Steals: 5 (Gaines 2, Polite 2, Bailey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Queens (NC)333265
George Mason373572

A_2,460 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you