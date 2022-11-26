QUEENS (NC) (5-2)
McLaurin 5-8 2-3 16, Dye 3-14 4-6 10, Mathews 4-7 2-2 13, McKee 4-8 1-2 10, McCluney 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 5-12 3-4 13, Ashby 1-4 0-0 3, Fowler 0-2 0-0 0, Threatt 0-0 0-0 0, Wyche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 12-17 65.
GEORGE MASON (3-4)
J.Oduro 6-14 3-5 15, Bailey 2-4 0-0 5, Cooper 3-6 0-0 9, Dinkins 1-3 0-0 3, Gaines 2-5 0-0 6, Polite 6-11 3-3 16, Singleton 2-3 1-2 5, Ojiako 4-5 0-0 8, Henry 1-3 1-4 3, Fernandez 0-1 0-1 0, Nnaji 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 8-15 72.
Halftime_George Mason 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Queens (NC) 9-32 (McLaurin 4-5, Mathews 3-4, McKee 1-3, Ashby 1-4, Fowler 0-1, McCluney 0-1, Turner 0-4, Dye 0-10), George Mason 8-20 (Cooper 3-5, Gaines 2-4, Bailey 1-2, Dinkins 1-3, Polite 1-4, Fernandez 0-1, J.Oduro 0-1). Rebounds_Queens (NC) 28 (Turner 8), George Mason 34 (J.Oduro 8). Assists_Queens (NC) 11 (McKee 4), George Mason 13 (J.Oduro 3). Total Fouls_Queens (NC) 13, George Mason 18. A_2,460 (10,000).
