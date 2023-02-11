FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tchikou212-26-61-30410
Carey348-154-41-81221
Freeman273-104-40-22211
Leggett342-113-40-3129
Martin322-53-32-3137
Weston232-44-40-1028
Stewart130-01-21-3011
Thomas90-10-00-0120
Samb40-00-00-0040
Totals20019-4825-275-2362267

Percentages: FG .396, FT .926.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Leggett 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Carey 1-3, Martin 0-2, Weston 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Weston 3, Carey).

Turnovers: 14 (Carey 6, Thomas 3, Freeman 2, Martin, Tchikou, Weston).

Steals: 9 (Weston 3, Carey 2, Freeman 2, Martin 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro3112-143-62-60327
Cooper313-53-30-41311
Fernandez131-20-00-1123
Gaines363-106-82-90215
Polite366-111-10-19215
Singleton280-42-41-3432
Henry100-20-22-4120
Dinkins70-00-00-0020
Ojiako61-20-00-2002
Totals20026-5015-247-30161975

Percentages: FG .520, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Gaines 3-10, Cooper 2-3, Polite 2-4, Fernandez 1-2, Singleton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Singleton).

Turnovers: 16 (J.Oduro 5, Cooper 3, Polite 3, Henry 2, Fernandez, Ojiako, Singleton).

Steals: 6 (Singleton 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Henry, Polite).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rhode Island333467
George Mason363975

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you