|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tchikou
|21
|2-2
|6-6
|1-3
|0
|4
|10
|Carey
|34
|8-15
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|2
|21
|Freeman
|27
|3-10
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Leggett
|34
|2-11
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Martin
|32
|2-5
|3-3
|2-3
|1
|3
|7
|Weston
|23
|2-4
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Stewart
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|Thomas
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Samb
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-48
|25-27
|5-23
|6
|22
|67
Percentages: FG .396, FT .926.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Leggett 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Carey 1-3, Martin 0-2, Weston 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Weston 3, Carey).
Turnovers: 14 (Carey 6, Thomas 3, Freeman 2, Martin, Tchikou, Weston).
Steals: 9 (Weston 3, Carey 2, Freeman 2, Martin 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|31
|12-14
|3-6
|2-6
|0
|3
|27
|Cooper
|31
|3-5
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|11
|Fernandez
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Gaines
|36
|3-10
|6-8
|2-9
|0
|2
|15
|Polite
|36
|6-11
|1-1
|0-1
|9
|2
|15
|Singleton
|28
|0-4
|2-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|Henry
|10
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|0
|Dinkins
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Ojiako
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|15-24
|7-30
|16
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .520, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Gaines 3-10, Cooper 2-3, Polite 2-4, Fernandez 1-2, Singleton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Singleton).
Turnovers: 16 (J.Oduro 5, Cooper 3, Polite 3, Henry 2, Fernandez, Ojiako, Singleton).
Steals: 6 (Singleton 2, Dinkins, Fernandez, Henry, Polite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rhode Island
|33
|34
|—
|67
|George Mason
|36
|39
|—
|75
.
