RHODE ISLAND (8-16)
Tchikou 2-2 6-6 10, Carey 8-15 4-4 21, Freeman 3-10 4-4 11, Leggett 2-11 3-4 9, Martin 2-5 3-3 7, Weston 2-4 4-4 8, Stewart 0-0 1-2 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 25-27 67.
GEORGE MASON (14-12)
J.Oduro 12-14 3-6 27, Cooper 3-5 3-3 11, Fernandez 1-2 0-0 3, Gaines 3-10 6-8 15, Polite 6-11 1-1 15, Singleton 0-4 2-4 2, Henry 0-2 0-2 0, Dinkins 0-0 0-0 0, Ojiako 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 15-24 75.
Halftime_George Mason 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 4-12 (Leggett 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Carey 1-3, Martin 0-2, Weston 0-2), George Mason 8-20 (Gaines 3-10, Cooper 2-3, Polite 2-4, Fernandez 1-2, Singleton 0-1). Rebounds_Rhode Island 23 (Carey 8), George Mason 30 (Gaines 9). Assists_Rhode Island 6 (Freeman 2), George Mason 16 (Polite 9). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 22, George Mason 19.
