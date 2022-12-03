|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOLEDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millner
|36
|6-12
|4-5
|1-8
|1
|4
|16
|Shumate
|26
|6-12
|7-7
|1-2
|1
|4
|20
|Dennis
|37
|4-18
|2-3
|3-8
|5
|1
|10
|Maddox
|32
|2-6
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Moss
|28
|3-5
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|5
|7
|Cochran
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Edu
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Lorentsson
|8
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Farmer
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|15-20
|8-28
|9
|23
|73
Percentages: FG .409, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Cochran 1-1, Lorentsson 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Maddox 1-4, Moss 0-1, Millner 0-2, Dennis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Edu 2, Dennis).
Turnovers: 12 (Maddox 3, Cochran 2, Dennis 2, Moss 2, Edu, Farmer, Millner).
Steals: 8 (Maddox 4, Millner 2, Dennis, Shumate).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|14
|3-5
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Bailey
|32
|2-6
|6-7
|2-10
|3
|1
|11
|Cooper
|31
|8-12
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|19
|Gaines
|32
|1-6
|6-8
|0-4
|2
|3
|9
|Polite
|25
|4-11
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|4
|9
|Singleton
|18
|1-3
|0-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|2
|Henry
|16
|4-5
|0-1
|4-7
|0
|0
|8
|Ojiako
|15
|3-4
|3-4
|3-4
|0
|1
|9
|Fernandez
|11
|1-1
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Dinkins
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|17-27
|10-35
|14
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .509, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Cooper 3-5, Dinkins 1-1, Fernandez 1-1, Bailey 1-2, Gaines 1-6, Polite 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Gaines 2, Singleton 2, Bailey, Henry, J.Oduro, Ojiako, Polite).
Turnovers: 14 (Cooper 3, J.Oduro 3, Polite 3, Fernandez 2, Dinkins, Jones, Ojiako).
Steals: 2 (Cooper, Polite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Toledo
|32
|41
|—
|73
|George Mason
|35
|45
|—
|80
A_3,041 (10,000).
