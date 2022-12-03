FGFTReb
TOLEDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millner366-124-51-81416
Shumate266-127-71-21420
Dennis374-182-33-85110
Maddox322-61-30-1136
Moss283-51-12-3157
Cochran204-70-00-2029
Edu90-30-01-4030
Lorentsson81-20-10-0013
Farmer41-10-00-0002
Totals20027-6615-208-2892373

Percentages: FG .409, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Cochran 1-1, Lorentsson 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Maddox 1-4, Moss 0-1, Millner 0-2, Dennis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Edu 2, Dennis).

Turnovers: 12 (Maddox 3, Cochran 2, Dennis 2, Moss 2, Edu, Farmer, Millner).

Steals: 8 (Maddox 4, Millner 2, Dennis, Shumate).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro143-50-10-1146
Bailey322-66-72-103111
Cooper318-120-00-41219
Gaines321-66-80-4239
Polite254-111-21-1249
Singleton181-30-20-1422
Henry164-50-14-7008
Ojiako153-43-43-4019
Fernandez111-11-20-3114
Dinkins41-20-00-0003
Jones20-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5517-2710-35141880

Percentages: FG .509, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Cooper 3-5, Dinkins 1-1, Fernandez 1-1, Bailey 1-2, Gaines 1-6, Polite 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Gaines 2, Singleton 2, Bailey, Henry, J.Oduro, Ojiako, Polite).

Turnovers: 14 (Cooper 3, J.Oduro 3, Polite 3, Fernandez 2, Dinkins, Jones, Ojiako).

Steals: 2 (Cooper, Polite).

Technical Fouls: None.

Toledo324173
George Mason354580

A_3,041 (10,000).

