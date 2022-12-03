TOLEDO (5-3)
Millner 6-12 4-5 16, Shumate 6-12 7-7 20, Dennis 4-18 2-3 10, Maddox 2-6 1-3 6, Moss 3-5 1-1 7, Cochran 4-7 0-0 9, Edu 0-3 0-0 0, Lorentsson 1-2 0-1 3, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-66 15-20 73.
GEORGE MASON (5-4)
J.Oduro 3-5 0-1 6, Bailey 2-6 6-7 11, Cooper 8-12 0-0 19, Gaines 1-6 6-8 9, Polite 4-11 1-2 9, Singleton 1-3 0-2 2, Henry 4-5 0-1 8, Ojiako 3-4 3-4 9, Fernandez 1-1 1-2 4, Dinkins 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 17-27 80.
Halftime_George Mason 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 4-16 (Cochran 1-1, Lorentsson 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Maddox 1-4, Moss 0-1, Millner 0-2, Dennis 0-4), George Mason 7-16 (Cooper 3-5, Dinkins 1-1, Fernandez 1-1, Bailey 1-2, Gaines 1-6, Polite 0-1). Fouled Out_Moss. Rebounds_Toledo 28 (Millner, Dennis 8), George Mason 35 (Bailey 10). Assists_Toledo 9 (Dennis 5), George Mason 14 (Singleton 4). Total Fouls_Toledo 23, George Mason 18. A_3,041 (10,000).
