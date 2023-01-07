FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston349-143-43-72423
Welch174-51-11-5059
Kennedy284-120-01-4048
Norris343-95-70-57312
Schwieger365-122-22-90317
Golden141-41-20-3123
Quinn140-00-00-0110
Dawson90-10-00-0000
Hutson91-11-20-1113
Wilson50-10-00-0020
Totals20027-5913-187-34122575

Percentages: FG .458, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Schwieger 5-9, Alston 2-4, Norris 1-4, Welch 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Kennedy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Alston 3, Hutson).

Turnovers: 11 (Schwieger 5, Alston 3, Dawson, Golden, Kennedy).

Steals: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Schwieger).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro237-113-66-122417
Ojiako120-00-00-2010
Bailey395-110-00-41114
Cooper364-127-80-52217
Polite275-82-20-12212
Singleton181-22-40-3234
Henry177-91-33-50315
Fernandez163-80-00-2206
Dinkins90-11-20-1111
Nnaji30-00-00-0020
Totals20032-6216-259-35121986

Percentages: FG .516, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bailey 4-6, Cooper 2-8, Dinkins 0-1, Fernandez 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Henry 3, Singleton).

Turnovers: 7 (J.Oduro 2, Bailey, Cooper, Fernandez, Henry, Ojiako).

Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Polite 2, Fernandez).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago354075
George Mason355186

A_3,601 (10,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

