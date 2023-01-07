|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|34
|9-14
|3-4
|3-7
|2
|4
|23
|Welch
|17
|4-5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|5
|9
|Kennedy
|28
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Norris
|34
|3-9
|5-7
|0-5
|7
|3
|12
|Schwieger
|36
|5-12
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|3
|17
|Golden
|14
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Quinn
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Dawson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hutson
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Wilson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|13-18
|7-34
|12
|25
|75
Percentages: FG .458, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Schwieger 5-9, Alston 2-4, Norris 1-4, Welch 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Kennedy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Alston 3, Hutson).
Turnovers: 11 (Schwieger 5, Alston 3, Dawson, Golden, Kennedy).
Steals: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Schwieger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|23
|7-11
|3-6
|6-12
|2
|4
|17
|Ojiako
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey
|39
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|14
|Cooper
|36
|4-12
|7-8
|0-5
|2
|2
|17
|Polite
|27
|5-8
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|12
|Singleton
|18
|1-2
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|Henry
|17
|7-9
|1-3
|3-5
|0
|3
|15
|Fernandez
|16
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Dinkins
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Nnaji
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-62
|16-25
|9-35
|12
|19
|86
Percentages: FG .516, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bailey 4-6, Cooper 2-8, Dinkins 0-1, Fernandez 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Henry 3, Singleton).
Turnovers: 7 (J.Oduro 2, Bailey, Cooper, Fernandez, Henry, Ojiako).
Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Polite 2, Fernandez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Chicago
|35
|40
|—
|75
|George Mason
|35
|51
|—
|86
A_3,601 (10,000).
