LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-9)
Alston 9-14 3-4 23, Welch 4-5 1-1 9, Kennedy 4-12 0-0 8, Norris 3-9 5-7 12, Schwieger 5-12 2-2 17, Golden 1-4 1-2 3, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Hutson 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-18 75.
GEORGE MASON (10-6)
J.Oduro 7-11 3-6 17, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 5-11 0-0 14, Cooper 4-12 7-8 17, Polite 5-8 2-2 12, Singleton 1-2 2-4 4, Henry 7-9 1-3 15, Fernandez 3-8 0-0 6, Dinkins 0-1 1-2 1, Nnaji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 16-25 86.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 8-24 (Schwieger 5-9, Alston 2-4, Norris 1-4, Welch 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Kennedy 0-3), George Mason 6-18 (Bailey 4-6, Cooper 2-8, Dinkins 0-1, Fernandez 0-3). Fouled Out_Welch. Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 34 (Schwieger 9), George Mason 35 (J.Oduro 12). Assists_Loyola Chicago 12 (Norris 7), George Mason 12 (J.Oduro, Cooper, Polite, Singleton, Fernandez 2). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 25, George Mason 19. A_3,601 (10,000).
