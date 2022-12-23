COPPIN ST. (5-10)
Titus 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 4-11 2-2 11, Rojas 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 6-13 5-5 17, Tarke 4-12 0-6 9, Spurlock 0-2 0-0 0, Blue 0-4 0-0 0, Steers 1-8 7-9 9, Tekavcic 0-0 2-4 2, Sutton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 16-26 53.
GEORGE MASON (8-5)
J.Oduro 4-7 4-6 12, Bailey 5-9 3-3 17, Cooper 4-8 4-4 15, Gaines 2-4 0-0 6, Polite 1-6 0-0 2, Dinkins 4-8 3-4 15, Singleton 1-2 0-0 2, Fernandez 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Ojiako 6-9 1-1 13, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, P.Oduro 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 15-18 91.
Halftime_George Mason 53-20. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 3-20 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4), George Mason 14-32 (Bailey 4-7, Dinkins 4-8, Cooper 3-7, Gaines 2-4, Fernandez 1-4, Polite 0-2). Fouled Out_Titus. Rebounds_Coppin St. 25 (Sessoms, Tarke 6), George Mason 47 (J.Oduro 12). Assists_Coppin St. 5 (Sessoms 3), George Mason 22 (J.Oduro 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 19, George Mason 19. A_3,011 (10,000).
