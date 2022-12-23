FGFTReb
COPPIN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Titus112-40-00-0055
Hood234-112-21-41211
Rojas110-10-01-2000
Sessoms336-135-51-63317
Tarke324-120-61-6109
Spurlock270-20-00-3030
Blue240-40-00-2000
Steers221-87-90-1039
Tekavcic90-02-40-0032
Sutton80-20-01-1000
Totals20017-5716-265-2551953

Percentages: FG .298, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue, Titus).

Turnovers: 10 (Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Titus 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).

Steals: 9 (Sessoms 3, Titus 2, Blue, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro194-74-62-125312
Bailey265-93-31-34017
Cooper294-84-40-24115
Gaines162-40-02-9126
Polite251-60-01-2312
Dinkins164-83-40-02015
Singleton141-20-01-4032
Fernandez132-60-01-5005
Jones110-00-01-2310
Ojiako106-91-11-50413
Nnaji90-10-00-1010
Henry61-10-00-1022
Johnson21-10-00-1002
P.Oduro20-00-00-0010
Tucker20-00-00-0000
Totals20031-6215-1810-47221991

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Bailey 4-7, Dinkins 4-8, Cooper 3-7, Gaines 2-4, Fernandez 1-4, Polite 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernandez, Gaines, Nnaji).

Turnovers: 17 (J.Oduro 4, Cooper 3, Fernandez 2, Gaines 2, Henry 2, Jones, Nnaji, P.Oduro, Polite).

Steals: 5 (Fernandez 2, Bailey, Dinkins, Polite).

Technical Fouls: None.

Coppin St.203353
George Mason533891

A_3,011 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

