|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Titus
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|5
|Hood
|23
|4-11
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|11
|Rojas
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Sessoms
|33
|6-13
|5-5
|1-6
|3
|3
|17
|Tarke
|32
|4-12
|0-6
|1-6
|1
|0
|9
|Spurlock
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Blue
|24
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Steers
|22
|1-8
|7-9
|0-1
|0
|3
|9
|Tekavcic
|9
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Sutton
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-57
|16-26
|5-25
|5
|19
|53
Percentages: FG .298, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Titus 1-2, Tarke 1-3, Hood 1-5, Rojas 0-1, Spurlock 0-1, Blue 0-2, Sutton 0-2, Sessoms 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue, Titus).
Turnovers: 10 (Blue 2, Sessoms 2, Titus 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).
Steals: 9 (Sessoms 3, Titus 2, Blue, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|19
|4-7
|4-6
|2-12
|5
|3
|12
|Bailey
|26
|5-9
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|0
|17
|Cooper
|29
|4-8
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|15
|Gaines
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|2
|6
|Polite
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|2
|Dinkins
|16
|4-8
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|15
|Singleton
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|Fernandez
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|5
|Jones
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|0
|Ojiako
|10
|6-9
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|4
|13
|Nnaji
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Henry
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|P.Oduro
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|15-18
|10-47
|22
|19
|91
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Bailey 4-7, Dinkins 4-8, Cooper 3-7, Gaines 2-4, Fernandez 1-4, Polite 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernandez, Gaines, Nnaji).
Turnovers: 17 (J.Oduro 4, Cooper 3, Fernandez 2, Gaines 2, Henry 2, Jones, Nnaji, P.Oduro, Polite).
Steals: 5 (Fernandez 2, Bailey, Dinkins, Polite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coppin St.
|20
|33
|—
|53
|George Mason
|53
|38
|—
|91
A_3,011 (10,000).
