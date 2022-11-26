NEW HAMPSHIRE (2-3)
Daniels 5-14 2-2 13, Woodyard 0-3 0-0 0, K.Brown 3-13 0-0 7, Herasme 5-10 0-0 13, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Derry 4-13 0-0 11, Tutic 0-2 1-2 1, Moore 3-5 1-2 7, Lopez 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 21-66 4-7 54.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (4-2)
Dean 5-9 2-2 12, Lindo 2-4 2-2 7, Adams 10-16 4-4 25, Bishop 3-8 1-1 8, Edwards 1-6 4-4 7, Clark 3-6 1-2 9, Samuels 1-2 2-2 4, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 1-1 0-0 3, N.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-17 75.
Halftime_George Washington 39-24. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 8-29 (Herasme 3-6, Derry 3-7, Daniels 1-5, K.Brown 1-6, Baker 0-1, Moore 0-1, Woodyard 0-1, Lopez 0-2), George Washington 7-20 (Clark 2-4, Harvey 1-1, Bishop 1-3, Edwards 1-3, Lindo 1-3, Adams 1-6). Rebounds_New Hampshire 26 (Herasme 6), George Washington 39 (Lindo 9). Assists_New Hampshire 10 (Daniels 3), George Washington 10 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 12, George Washington 7.
