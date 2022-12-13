COPPIN ST. (4-9)
Titus 7-11 1-1 16, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Blue 0-4 0-0 0, Sessoms 10-14 0-0 23, Tarke 6-10 2-6 15, Rojas 1-5 0-0 3, Hood 3-7 0-0 7, Gross 2-4 1-1 6, Steers 0-0 0-0 0, Tekavcic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-57 5-10 71.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-4)
Lindo 4-7 3-3 11, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 4-10 7-7 18, Bishop 10-20 5-7 30, Clark 3-5 0-0 8, Edwards 7-13 2-2 16, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-19 83.
Halftime_George Washington 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 8-24 (Sessoms 3-5, Gross 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Hood 1-3, Titus 1-4, Rojas 1-5, Battle 0-1, Blue 0-2), George Washington 10-31 (Bishop 5-11, Adams 3-7, Clark 2-4, Harvey 0-1, Samuels 0-2, Edwards 0-3, Lindo 0-3). Rebounds_Coppin St. 20 (Tarke 5), George Washington 41 (Edwards 12). Assists_Coppin St. 7 (Sessoms, Rojas 2), George Washington 15 (Edwards 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 18, George Washington 10. A_808 (5,000).
