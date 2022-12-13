FGFTReb
COPPIN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Titus287-111-10-20316
Battle130-20-00-1020
Blue170-40-00-3120
Sessoms3810-140-01-32123
Tarke386-102-60-51415
Rojas261-50-00-0223
Hood183-70-00-3127
Gross162-41-11-1006
Steers40-00-00-2020
Tekavcic20-01-20-0001
Totals20029-575-102-2071871

Percentages: FG .509, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Sessoms 3-5, Gross 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Hood 1-3, Titus 1-4, Rojas 1-5, Battle 0-1, Blue 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gross, Titus).

Turnovers: 9 (Steers 2, Titus 2, Battle, Gross, Rojas, Sessoms, Tarke).

Steals: 9 (Tarke 3, Titus 2, Gross, Hood, Rojas, Sessoms).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lindo284-73-31-70411
Brown100-20-03-5100
Adams394-107-74-74118
Bishop3810-205-70-22130
Clark283-50-00-2328
Edwards347-132-25-125016
Harris140-00-01-3010
Harvey60-20-00-2010
Samuels30-20-00-1000
Totals20028-6117-1914-41151083

Percentages: FG .459, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Bishop 5-11, Adams 3-7, Clark 2-4, Harvey 0-1, Samuels 0-2, Edwards 0-3, Lindo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Lindo).

Turnovers: 13 (Bishop 4, Adams 2, Edwards 2, Brown, Clark, Harvey, Lindo, Samuels).

Steals: 4 (Adams, Clark, Edwards, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

Coppin St.323971
George Washington344983

A_808 (5,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you