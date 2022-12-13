|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Titus
|28
|7-11
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|16
|Battle
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Blue
|17
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Sessoms
|38
|10-14
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|23
|Tarke
|38
|6-10
|2-6
|0-5
|1
|4
|15
|Rojas
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Hood
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Gross
|16
|2-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Steers
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Tekavcic
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|5-10
|2-20
|7
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .509, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Sessoms 3-5, Gross 1-2, Tarke 1-2, Hood 1-3, Titus 1-4, Rojas 1-5, Battle 0-1, Blue 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gross, Titus).
Turnovers: 9 (Steers 2, Titus 2, Battle, Gross, Rojas, Sessoms, Tarke).
Steals: 9 (Tarke 3, Titus 2, Gross, Hood, Rojas, Sessoms).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lindo
|28
|4-7
|3-3
|1-7
|0
|4
|11
|Brown
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|0
|0
|Adams
|39
|4-10
|7-7
|4-7
|4
|1
|18
|Bishop
|38
|10-20
|5-7
|0-2
|2
|1
|30
|Clark
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|Edwards
|34
|7-13
|2-2
|5-12
|5
|0
|16
|Harris
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Harvey
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Samuels
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|17-19
|14-41
|15
|10
|83
Percentages: FG .459, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Bishop 5-11, Adams 3-7, Clark 2-4, Harvey 0-1, Samuels 0-2, Edwards 0-3, Lindo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Lindo).
Turnovers: 13 (Bishop 4, Adams 2, Edwards 2, Brown, Clark, Harvey, Lindo, Samuels).
Steals: 4 (Adams, Clark, Edwards, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coppin St.
|32
|39
|—
|71
|George Washington
|34
|49
|—
|83
A_808 (5,000).
