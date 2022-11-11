FGFTReb
HOWARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Settle386-120-01-55215
Wood296-121-21-21316
B.Harris338-132-32-51419
Hawkins382-94-70-1419
Williams355-83-41-49514
Odom131-30-01-1112
Dockery50-40-00-0000
Stewart40-10-00-1030
Weaver20-00-00-0000
Okojie10-10-00-0000
Totals20028-6310-166-19212075

Percentages: FG .444, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Settle 3-6, Wood 3-7, B.Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Odom 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Dockery 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Odom, Stewart).

Turnovers: 6 (Hawkins 2, Odom 2, Settle, Wood).

Steals: 10 (B.Harris 3, Hawkins 2, Williams 2, Odom, Settle, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lindo335-88-83-92319
N.Brown70-10-00-1000
Adams374-75-50-51214
Bishop354-112-50-05111
Edwards286-104-72-84318
Dean245-54-41-92514
Clark231-40-00-1123
Samuels112-30-00-1216
Totals20027-4923-296-34171785

Percentages: FG .551, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Samuels 2-3, Edwards 2-5, Adams 1-3, Clark 1-3, Lindo 1-3, Bishop 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lindo 4).

Turnovers: 13 (Adams 3, Bishop 3, Clark 2, Dean 2, Edwards 2, N.Brown).

Steals: 3 (Clark, Dean, Lindo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Howard324375
George Washington364985

