|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Settle
|38
|6-12
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|2
|15
|Wood
|29
|6-12
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|16
|B.Harris
|33
|8-13
|2-3
|2-5
|1
|4
|19
|Hawkins
|38
|2-9
|4-7
|0-1
|4
|1
|9
|Williams
|35
|5-8
|3-4
|1-4
|9
|5
|14
|Odom
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Dockery
|5
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Weaver
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Okojie
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|10-16
|6-19
|21
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .444, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Settle 3-6, Wood 3-7, B.Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Odom 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Dockery 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Odom, Stewart).
Turnovers: 6 (Hawkins 2, Odom 2, Settle, Wood).
Steals: 10 (B.Harris 3, Hawkins 2, Williams 2, Odom, Settle, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lindo
|33
|5-8
|8-8
|3-9
|2
|3
|19
|N.Brown
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|37
|4-7
|5-5
|0-5
|1
|2
|14
|Bishop
|35
|4-11
|2-5
|0-0
|5
|1
|11
|Edwards
|28
|6-10
|4-7
|2-8
|4
|3
|18
|Dean
|24
|5-5
|4-4
|1-9
|2
|5
|14
|Clark
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Samuels
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|27-49
|23-29
|6-34
|17
|17
|85
Percentages: FG .551, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Samuels 2-3, Edwards 2-5, Adams 1-3, Clark 1-3, Lindo 1-3, Bishop 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lindo 4).
Turnovers: 13 (Adams 3, Bishop 3, Clark 2, Dean 2, Edwards 2, N.Brown).
Steals: 3 (Clark, Dean, Lindo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Howard
|32
|43
|—
|75
|George Washington
|36
|49
|—
|85
.
