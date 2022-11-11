HOWARD (1-2)
Settle 6-12 0-0 15, Wood 6-12 1-2 16, B.Harris 8-13 2-3 19, Hawkins 2-9 4-7 9, Williams 5-8 3-4 14, Odom 1-3 0-0 2, Dockery 0-4 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Okojie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-16 75.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-0)
Lindo 5-8 8-8 19, N.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 4-7 5-5 14, Bishop 4-11 2-5 11, Edwards 6-10 4-7 18, Dean 5-5 4-4 14, Clark 1-4 0-0 3, Samuels 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-49 23-29 85.
Halftime_George Washington 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Howard 9-28 (Settle 3-6, Wood 3-7, B.Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Odom 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Dockery 0-4), George Washington 8-21 (Samuels 2-3, Edwards 2-5, Adams 1-3, Clark 1-3, Lindo 1-3, Bishop 1-4). Fouled Out_Williams, Dean. Rebounds_Howard 19 (Settle, B.Harris 5), George Washington 34 (Lindo, Dean 9). Assists_Howard 21 (Williams 9), George Washington 17 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls_Howard 20, George Washington 17.
