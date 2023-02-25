FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure60-10-01-1120
F.Drame275-141-24-70414
H.Drame124-70-02-40210
Brantley374-172-41-63212
Brickus353-80-02-2327
Nickelberry295-110-11-12413
Shepherd215-103-52-60114
Jocius205-70-04-50410
Marrero121-32-22-3005
Gardler10-10-00-0010
Totals20032-808-1419-35102285

Percentages: FG .400, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (F.Drame 3-7, Nickelberry 3-8, Brantley 2-5, H.Drame 2-5, Marrero 1-2, Brickus 1-3, Shepherd 1-3, Gardler 0-1, Jocius 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (F.Drame, H.Drame).

Turnovers: 9 (Brantley 3, Brickus 3, F.Drame, H.Drame, Jocius).

Steals: 7 (F.Drame 3, Brickus 2, H.Drame, Shepherd).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGE WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dean367-97-113-80121
Lindo347-72-44-110316
Adams356-142-41-53115
Bishop010-195-60-39229
Edwards353-70-01-6147
Harris171-10-00-3112
Brown40-10-00-1020
Samuels10-02-20-0002
Totals20034-5818-279-37141492

Percentages: FG .586, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Bishop 4-6, Edwards 1-3, Adams 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lindo 3, Harris 2, Brown).

Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Lindo 3, Dean 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2).

Steals: 4 (Lindo 3, Bishop).

Technical Fouls: None.

La Salle424385
George Washington405292

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you