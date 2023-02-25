|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|F.Drame
|27
|5-14
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|4
|14
|H.Drame
|12
|4-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|10
|Brantley
|37
|4-17
|2-4
|1-6
|3
|2
|12
|Brickus
|35
|3-8
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|2
|7
|Nickelberry
|29
|5-11
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|4
|13
|Shepherd
|21
|5-10
|3-5
|2-6
|0
|1
|14
|Jocius
|20
|5-7
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|10
|Marrero
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|5
|Gardler
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-80
|8-14
|19-35
|10
|22
|85
Percentages: FG .400, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (F.Drame 3-7, Nickelberry 3-8, Brantley 2-5, H.Drame 2-5, Marrero 1-2, Brickus 1-3, Shepherd 1-3, Gardler 0-1, Jocius 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (F.Drame, H.Drame).
Turnovers: 9 (Brantley 3, Brickus 3, F.Drame, H.Drame, Jocius).
Steals: 7 (F.Drame 3, Brickus 2, H.Drame, Shepherd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dean
|36
|7-9
|7-11
|3-8
|0
|1
|21
|Lindo
|34
|7-7
|2-4
|4-11
|0
|3
|16
|Adams
|35
|6-14
|2-4
|1-5
|3
|1
|15
|Bishop
|0
|10-19
|5-6
|0-3
|9
|2
|29
|Edwards
|35
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|7
|Harris
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Brown
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Samuels
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|34-58
|18-27
|9-37
|14
|14
|92
Percentages: FG .586, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Bishop 4-6, Edwards 1-3, Adams 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Lindo 3, Harris 2, Brown).
Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Lindo 3, Dean 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2).
Steals: 4 (Lindo 3, Bishop).
Technical Fouls: None.
|La Salle
|42
|43
|—
|85
|George Washington
|40
|52
|—
|92
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.