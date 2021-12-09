UMBC (5-4)
Spasojevic 2-6 1-2 5, Boonyasith 3-6 0-0 8, Kennedy 3-12 0-0 8, Owens 6-10 0-0 17, Rogers 4-12 1-2 11, Obeng-Mensah 3-8 1-2 7, Johnson 2-5 0-2 4, Byrd 0-5 2-2 2, Wojcik 1-3 2-2 4, Salnave 0-2 1-2 1, Picarelli 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-70 10-16 71.
GEORGETOWN (4-4)
Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Carey 1-6 0-0 3, D.Harris 5-10 2-4 13, Mohammed 5-10 2-2 13, Rice 11-14 2-2 34, Holloway 2-3 1-1 5, Mutombo 7-15 1-3 15, Riley 3-9 1-2 7, Beard 0-2 0-0 0, Billingsley 2-4 0-0 4, Azinge 1-1 0-0 2, Muresan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-78 9-14 100.
Halftime_Georgetown 48-40. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 11-31 (Owens 5-8, Boonyasith 2-5, Rogers 2-5, Kennedy 2-6, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Byrd 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Georgetown 13-23 (Rice 10-12, D.Harris 1-2, Mohammed 1-2, Carey 1-4, Riley 0-3). Rebounds_UMBC 27 (Kennedy 6), Georgetown 55 (Mutombo 11). Assists_UMBC 12 (Rogers 5), Georgetown 22 (D.Harris 7). Total Fouls_UMBC 12, Georgetown 16. A_3,021 (20,356).