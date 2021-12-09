|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spasojevic
|14
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Boonyasith
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Kennedy
|31
|3-12
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|8
|Owens
|31
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|17
|Rogers
|29
|4-12
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|11
|Obeng-Mensah
|22
|3-8
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|7
|Johnson
|18
|2-5
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Byrd
|11
|0-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Wojcik
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Salnave
|7
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|Picarelli
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-70
|10-16
|6-27
|12
|12
|71
Percentages: FG .357, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Owens 5-8, Boonyasith 2-5, Rogers 2-5, Kennedy 2-6, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Byrd 0-2, Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wojcik 2, Kennedy).
Turnovers: 11 (Salnave 3, Obeng-Mensah 2, Rogers 2, Boonyasith, Johnson, Kennedy, Owens).
Steals: 3 (Rogers 2, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Carey
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|3
|D.Harris
|23
|5-10
|2-4
|1-6
|7
|1
|13
|Mohammed
|24
|5-10
|2-2
|3-10
|3
|1
|13
|Rice
|31
|11-14
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|34
|Holloway
|20
|2-3
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|1
|5
|Mutombo
|18
|7-15
|1-3
|5-11
|1
|1
|15
|Riley
|18
|3-9
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|7
|Beard
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|2
|0
|Billingsley
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|4
|4
|Azinge
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Muresan
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|39-78
|9-14
|19-55
|22
|16
|100
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Rice 10-12, D.Harris 1-2, Mohammed 1-2, Carey 1-4, Riley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Mutombo 4, Wilson 4, Carey, Mohammed).
Turnovers: 14 (Carey 3, Mohammed 3, Billingsley 2, Rice 2, Riley 2, D.Harris, Holloway).
Steals: 5 (Carey 3, D.Harris, Mutombo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMBC
|40
|31
|—
|71
|Georgetown
|48
|52
|—
|100
A_3,021 (20,356).