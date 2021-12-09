FGFTReb
UMBCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Spasojevic142-61-20-1105
Boonyasith223-60-00-1018
Kennedy313-120-01-6118
Owens316-100-00-21217
Rogers294-121-20-25111
Obeng-Mensah223-81-21-5217
Johnson182-50-21-4124
Byrd110-52-20-1002
Wojcik81-32-22-3024
Salnave70-21-20-0121
Picarelli40-00-00-1000
Davis31-12-21-1004
Totals20025-7010-166-27121271

Percentages: FG .357, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Owens 5-8, Boonyasith 2-5, Rogers 2-5, Kennedy 2-6, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Byrd 0-2, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wojcik 2, Kennedy).

Turnovers: 11 (Salnave 3, Obeng-Mensah 2, Rogers 2, Boonyasith, Johnson, Kennedy, Owens).

Steals: 3 (Rogers 2, Owens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson132-20-01-3014
Carey271-60-00-5113
D.Harris235-102-41-67113
Mohammed245-102-23-103113
Rice3111-142-21-33134
Holloway202-31-11-5115
Mutombo187-151-35-111115
Riley183-91-23-5037
Beard160-20-00-0620
Billingsley82-40-04-7044
Azinge11-10-00-0002
Muresan10-20-00-0000
Totals20039-789-1419-552216100

Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Rice 10-12, D.Harris 1-2, Mohammed 1-2, Carey 1-4, Riley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Mutombo 4, Wilson 4, Carey, Mohammed).

Turnovers: 14 (Carey 3, Mohammed 3, Billingsley 2, Rice 2, Riley 2, D.Harris, Holloway).

Steals: 5 (Carey 3, D.Harris, Mutombo).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMBC403171
Georgetown4852100

A_3,021 (20,356).

