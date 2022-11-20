LA SALLE (2-3)
Doucoure 1-2 1-2 3, H.Drame 4-12 0-0 9, Brantley 5-17 2-4 13, Brickus 5-8 2-2 14, Nickelberry 1-6 0-0 3, F.Drame 3-9 1-4 7, Gill 6-11 1-4 13, Jocius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 7-16 62.
GEORGETOWN (3-2)
Akok 2-3 0-0 4, Wahab 8-14 7-8 23, Heath 3-8 2-4 9, Murray 7-13 2-2 16, Spears 0-7 2-2 2, Riley 2-5 3-3 7, Mozone 1-5 0-0 3, Mutombo 1-2 0-0 2, Anglin 1-2 0-0 3, Bristol 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 25-59 16-20 69.
Halftime_Georgetown 41-21. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 5-25 (Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-4, Nickelberry 1-4, Brantley 1-7, F.Drame 0-3, Gill 0-3), Georgetown 3-12 (Anglin 1-2, Heath 1-3, Mozone 1-4, Akok 0-1, Riley 0-1, Wahab 0-1). Fouled Out_Murray, Mozone. Rebounds_La Salle 37 (H.Drame 8), Georgetown 42 (Akok 10). Assists_La Salle 7 (Gill 3), Georgetown 9 (Heath 3). Total Fouls_La Salle 20, Georgetown 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.