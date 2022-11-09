COPPIN ST. (0-2)
Titus 0-0 0-0 0, Winston 2-6 2-2 6, Blue 4-9 2-4 13, Sessoms 7-19 0-0 16, Tarke 6-16 1-1 17, Rojas 3-4 0-0 9, Steers 5-10 11-13 21, Hood 1-7 4-4 7, Tekavcic 0-0 0-0 0, Gross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 20-24 89.
GEORGETOWN (1-0)
Akok 7-9 2-2 18, Mozone 7-14 5-5 20, Wahab 2-5 7-7 11, Murray 7-21 1-6 18, Spears 10-19 7-9 28, Bristol 1-3 2-3 4, Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Mutombo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 24-32 99.
Halftime_Georgetown 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 13-38 (Tarke 4-10, Rojas 3-4, Blue 3-7, Sessoms 2-8, Hood 1-7, Gross 0-1, Winston 0-1), Georgetown 7-18 (Murray 3-5, Akok 2-4, Spears 1-2, Mozone 1-6, Bristol 0-1). Fouled Out_Blue, Wahab, Bristol. Rebounds_Coppin St. 33 (Steers 12), Georgetown 48 (Akok 12). Assists_Coppin St. 14 (Sessoms 10), Georgetown 14 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 24, Georgetown 21. A_7,125 (20,356).
