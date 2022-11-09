|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Titus
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Winston
|17
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Blue
|23
|4-9
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|5
|13
|Sessoms
|44
|7-19
|0-0
|0-3
|10
|2
|16
|Tarke
|39
|6-16
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|4
|17
|Rojas
|29
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Steers
|28
|5-10
|11-13
|6-12
|0
|4
|21
|Hood
|20
|1-7
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Tekavcic
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Gross
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-72
|20-24
|9-33
|14
|24
|89
Percentages: FG .389, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Tarke 4-10, Rojas 3-4, Blue 3-7, Sessoms 2-8, Hood 1-7, Gross 0-1, Winston 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Sessoms 6, Steers 4, Hood 2, Tarke 2, Blue, Tekavcic).
Steals: 11 (Sessoms 4, Tarke 4, Rojas 2, Steers).
Technical Fouls: Steers, 00:22 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akok
|42
|7-9
|2-2
|4-12
|2
|3
|18
|Mozone
|42
|7-14
|5-5
|2-7
|0
|3
|20
|Wahab
|15
|2-5
|7-7
|7-10
|0
|5
|11
|Murray
|44
|7-21
|1-6
|1-6
|8
|2
|18
|Spears
|43
|10-19
|7-9
|1-6
|4
|2
|28
|Bristol
|29
|1-3
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|5
|4
|Anglin
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Mutombo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|34-71
|24-32
|16-48
|14
|21
|99
Percentages: FG .479, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Murray 3-5, Akok 2-4, Spears 1-2, Mozone 1-6, Bristol 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Akok 5, Bristol 3, Riley).
Turnovers: 17 (Spears 5, Murray 4, Bristol 2, Mozone 2, Wahab 2, Akok, Riley).
Steals: 6 (Murray 4, Akok, Spears).
Technical Fouls: Riley, 00:22 first.
|Coppin St.
|34
|49
|6
|—
|89
|Georgetown
|36
|47
|16
|—
|99
A_7,125 (20,356).
