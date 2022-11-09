FGFTReb
COPPIN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Titus90-00-00-1020
Winston172-62-21-4126
Blue234-92-40-20513
Sessoms447-190-00-310216
Tarke396-161-10-62417
Rojas293-40-00-0119
Steers285-1011-136-120421
Hood201-74-41-3027
Tekavcic140-00-01-2020
Gross20-10-00-0000
Totals22528-7220-249-33142489

Percentages: FG .389, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Tarke 4-10, Rojas 3-4, Blue 3-7, Sessoms 2-8, Hood 1-7, Gross 0-1, Winston 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Steers 3, Blue 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Sessoms 6, Steers 4, Hood 2, Tarke 2, Blue, Tekavcic).

Steals: 11 (Sessoms 4, Tarke 4, Rojas 2, Steers).

Technical Fouls: Steers, 00:22 first.

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akok427-92-24-122318
Mozone427-145-52-70320
Wahab152-57-77-100511
Murray447-211-61-68218
Spears4310-197-91-64228
Bristol291-32-31-5054
Anglin40-00-00-0000
Riley40-00-00-1010
Mutombo20-00-00-1000
Totals22534-7124-3216-48142199

Percentages: FG .479, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Murray 3-5, Akok 2-4, Spears 1-2, Mozone 1-6, Bristol 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Akok 5, Bristol 3, Riley).

Turnovers: 17 (Spears 5, Murray 4, Bristol 2, Mozone 2, Wahab 2, Akok, Riley).

Steals: 6 (Murray 4, Akok, Spears).

Technical Fouls: Riley, 00:22 first.

Coppin St.3449689
Georgetown36471699

A_7,125 (20,356).

