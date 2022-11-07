|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Claude
|28
|8-16
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|18
|Jackson
|37
|6-15
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|0
|17
|Ru.Jones
|36
|1-6
|0-1
|0-5
|3
|2
|2
|Woolbright
|30
|2-11
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|3
|7
|Harris
|38
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Campbell
|13
|0-1
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Granger
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Pelote
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|3
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|9-11
|4-22
|14
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .351, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Jackson 5-10, Pelote 1-2, Harris 0-3, Ru.Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Claude 4, Woolbright 4, Granger 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell, Harris).
Steals: 12 (Ru.Jones 5, Jackson 3, Woolbright 2, Campbell, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moncrieffe
|13
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Anselem
|13
|5-7
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|4
|11
|McBride
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Oquendo
|28
|7-11
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|18
|Roberts
|24
|4-9
|0-1
|3-3
|1
|3
|8
|Abdur-Rahim
|22
|2-5
|3-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Hill
|22
|3-6
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|8
|Lindsay
|21
|0-2
|0-2
|0-6
|0
|0
|0
|Bridges
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|2
|4
|Holt
|17
|1-1
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Etter
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|11-15
|9-36
|13
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .491, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Oquendo 2-4, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Hill 0-1, Roberts 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Oquendo 3, Lindsay 2, Abdur-Rahim).
Turnovers: 20 (Anselem 5, Bridges 5, Oquendo 4, Lindsay 2, McBride 2, Hill, Roberts).
Steals: 9 (Roberts 3, Hill 2, Holt 2, Lindsay, Oquendo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Carolina
|22
|33
|—
|55
|Georgia
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_7,757 (10,523).
