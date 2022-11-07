FGFTReb
W. CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Claude288-162-23-70118
Jackson376-150-00-16017
Ru.Jones361-60-10-5322
Woolbright302-113-40-2437
Harris382-60-01-4024
Campbell130-14-40-2114
Granger110-00-00-1030
Pelote71-20-00-0043
Totals20020-579-114-22141655

Percentages: FG .351, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Jackson 5-10, Pelote 1-2, Harris 0-3, Ru.Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Claude 4, Woolbright 4, Granger 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell, Harris).

Steals: 12 (Ru.Jones 5, Jackson 3, Woolbright 2, Campbell, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moncrieffe133-60-01-4026
Anselem135-71-11-40411
McBride90-00-00-1320
Oquendo287-112-30-22118
Roberts244-90-13-3138
Abdur-Rahim222-53-32-5018
Hill223-62-20-4318
Lindsay210-20-20-6000
Bridges202-80-02-6424
Holt171-13-30-1005
Etter110-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5511-159-36131768

Percentages: FG .491, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Oquendo 2-4, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Hill 0-1, Roberts 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Oquendo 3, Lindsay 2, Abdur-Rahim).

Turnovers: 20 (Anselem 5, Bridges 5, Oquendo 4, Lindsay 2, McBride 2, Hill, Roberts).

Steals: 9 (Roberts 3, Hill 2, Holt 2, Lindsay, Oquendo).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina223355
Georgia373168

A_7,757 (10,523).

