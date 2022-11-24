FGFTReb
GEORGIA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicholson262-103-46-14327
Zoesha Smith80-30-01-2000
Brittney Smith315-146-67-82216
Battles409-191-20-12224
Warren251-50-01-3322
Bates122-31-20-1005
Isaacs110-00-01-2030
Chapman153-50-01-2016
Lewis323-80-01-2208
Team00-00-04-6000
Totals20025-6711-1422-41121268

Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Battles 5-9, Lewis 2-5, Smith 0-1, Warren 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Smith 1, Lewis 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Battles 4, Warren 4, Chapman 2, Lewis 2, Nicholson 1, Smith 1, Bates 1, Isaacs 1)

Steals: 14 (Battles 4, Lewis 4, Nicholson 2, Isaacs 2, Warren 1, Chapman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WISCONSIN (3-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams246-111-23-70413
LaBarbera376-120-01-66013
Pospisilova373-90-01-7637
Schramek364-122-21-23110
Wilke385-100-02-51414
White80-20-01-2010
Copeland171-10-00-1203
Porter30-00-00-0100
Team00-00-05-6000
Totals20025-573-414-36191360

Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Wilke 4-8, LaBarbera 1-5, Pospisilova 1-6, Copeland 1-1, Schramek 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Schramek 1, Wilke 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Pospisilova 7, LaBarbera 5, Schramek 4, Wilke 4, Williams 1, White 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Pospisilova 3, Copeland 3, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin161722560
Georgia1112202568

A_0

Officials_Trevor Inouye, Leah Lanie, Mark McClenney

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you