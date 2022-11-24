|FG
|Reb
|GEORGIA (6-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicholson
|26
|2-10
|3-4
|6-14
|3
|2
|7
|Zoesha Smith
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Brittney Smith
|31
|5-14
|6-6
|7-8
|2
|2
|16
|Battles
|40
|9-19
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|24
|Warren
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Bates
|12
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Isaacs
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Chapman
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Lewis
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|11-14
|22-41
|12
|12
|68
Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Battles 5-9, Lewis 2-5, Smith 0-1, Warren 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Smith 1, Lewis 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Battles 4, Warren 4, Chapman 2, Lewis 2, Nicholson 1, Smith 1, Bates 1, Isaacs 1)
Steals: 14 (Battles 4, Lewis 4, Nicholson 2, Isaacs 2, Warren 1, Chapman 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN (3-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|24
|6-11
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|4
|13
|LaBarbera
|37
|6-12
|0-0
|1-6
|6
|0
|13
|Pospisilova
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|1-7
|6
|3
|7
|Schramek
|36
|4-12
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|10
|Wilke
|38
|5-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|14
|White
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Copeland
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Porter
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|3-4
|14-36
|19
|13
|60
Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Wilke 4-8, LaBarbera 1-5, Pospisilova 1-6, Copeland 1-1, Schramek 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Schramek 1, Wilke 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Pospisilova 7, LaBarbera 5, Schramek 4, Wilke 4, Williams 1, White 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Pospisilova 3, Copeland 3, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wisconsin
|16
|17
|22
|5
|—
|60
|Georgia
|11
|12
|20
|25
|—
|68
A_0
Officials_Trevor Inouye, Leah Lanie, Mark McClenney
