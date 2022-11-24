WISCONSIN ()
Williams 6-11 1-2 13, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 13, Pospisilova 3-9 0-0 7, Schramek 4-12 2-2 10, Wilke 5-10 0-0 14, White 0-2 0-0 0, Copeland 1-1 0-0 3, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 3-4 60
GEORGIA ()
Nicholson 2-10 3-4 7, Zoesha Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brittney Smith 5-14 6-6 16, Battles 9-19 1-2 24, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Bates 2-3 1-2 5, Isaacs 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 3-8 0-0 8, Totals 25-67 11-14 68
|Wisconsin
|16
|17
|22
|5
|—
|60
|Georgia
|11
|12
|20
|25
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-22 (LaBarbera 1-5, Pospisilova 1-6, Schramek 0-2, Wilke 4-8, Copeland 1-1), Georgia 7-17 (B.Smith 0-1, Battles 5-9, Warren 0-2, Lewis 2-5). Assists_Wisconsin 19 (LaBarbera 6, Pospisilova 6), Georgia 12 (Nicholson 3, Warren 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 36 (Pospisilova 7, Williams 7), Georgia 41 (Nicholson 14). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 13, Georgia 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
