FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome309-172-46-120322
Moore223-71-22-5117
Williams301-92-22-7425
Green262-123-31-3317
Jasper192-30-12-2255
Flanigan195-101-22-31211
Johnson191-50-01-2123
Donaldson140-31-20-2111
Cardwell80-20-00-2110
Traore80-00-00-0000
Berman41-10-00-1013
Westry10-00-00-0010
Totals20024-6910-1616-39142064

Percentages: FG .348, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Broome 2-5, Berman 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Williams 1-5, Flanigan 0-2, Moore 0-2, Donaldson 0-3, Green 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Broome, Cardwell, Traore, Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Broome 4, Green 4, Flanigan, Johnson).

Steals: 6 (Green 3, Broome, Donaldson, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: Williams, 6:00 second.

FGFTReb
GEORGIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moncrieffe323-53-43-9349
Bridges192-80-02-4134
McBride171-20-00-0122
Oquendo316-102-20-41017
Roberts308-169-120-02226
Anselem202-30-42-5124
Hill191-33-40-5016
Abdur-Rahim151-25-61-3038
Holt90-10-00-3020
Ingram80-30-00-1200
Totals20024-5322-328-34111976

Percentages: FG .453, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Oquendo 3-5, Hill 1-1, Abdur-Rahim 1-2, Roberts 1-4, McBride 0-1, Ingram 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anselem 2, Oquendo).

Turnovers: 10 (Hill 2, McBride 2, Moncrieffe 2, Roberts 2, Abdur-Rahim, Oquendo).

Steals: 10 (Bridges 4, Roberts 3, Moncrieffe 2, Oquendo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Auburn303464
Georgia373976

A_10,232 (10,523).

