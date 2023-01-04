|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|30
|9-17
|2-4
|6-12
|0
|3
|22
|Moore
|22
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|7
|Williams
|30
|1-9
|2-2
|2-7
|4
|2
|5
|Green
|26
|2-12
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|1
|7
|Jasper
|19
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|5
|5
|Flanigan
|19
|5-10
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|11
|Johnson
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|Donaldson
|14
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|Cardwell
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Traore
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Berman
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Westry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-69
|10-16
|16-39
|14
|20
|64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Broome 2-5, Berman 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Williams 1-5, Flanigan 0-2, Moore 0-2, Donaldson 0-3, Green 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Broome, Cardwell, Traore, Williams).
Turnovers: 10 (Broome 4, Green 4, Flanigan, Johnson).
Steals: 6 (Green 3, Broome, Donaldson, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: Williams, 6:00 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moncrieffe
|32
|3-5
|3-4
|3-9
|3
|4
|9
|Bridges
|19
|2-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|4
|McBride
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Oquendo
|31
|6-10
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|17
|Roberts
|30
|8-16
|9-12
|0-0
|2
|2
|26
|Anselem
|20
|2-3
|0-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|4
|Hill
|19
|1-3
|3-4
|0-5
|0
|1
|6
|Abdur-Rahim
|15
|1-2
|5-6
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Holt
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Ingram
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|22-32
|8-34
|11
|19
|76
Percentages: FG .453, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Oquendo 3-5, Hill 1-1, Abdur-Rahim 1-2, Roberts 1-4, McBride 0-1, Ingram 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anselem 2, Oquendo).
Turnovers: 10 (Hill 2, McBride 2, Moncrieffe 2, Roberts 2, Abdur-Rahim, Oquendo).
Steals: 10 (Bridges 4, Roberts 3, Moncrieffe 2, Oquendo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Auburn
|30
|34
|—
|64
|Georgia
|37
|39
|—
|76
A_10,232 (10,523).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.