GEORGIA (17-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Isaacs60-10-00-2000
Zoesha Smith277-101-36-130115
Brittney Smith233-110-03-5036
Battles326-162-20-12214
Chapman271-60-00-0722
Bates137-91-33-40315
Evans50-20-02-2010
Niblack60-00-00-1010
Nicholson277-133-75-103017
Flournoy62-40-00-0004
Lewis283-61-10-2538
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20036-788-1622-45171681

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 1-7, .143 (Lewis 1-1, Battles 0-4, Chapman 0-1, Flournoy 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Z.Smith 3, Chapman 3, B.Smith 2, Battles 2, Bates 2, Lewis 2, Evans 1, Team 1)

Steals: 17 (Z.Smith 3, Battles 3, Nicholson 3, Lewis 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 1, Bates 1, Flournoy 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FLORIDA (14-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dut100-10-00-0040
Kyle272-75-61-8249
Correa222-102-20-2206
Deans304-91-10-22213
Rimdal242-50-01-1106
Merritt151-51-21-3113
Perry212-83-40-3107
Rickards183-51-22-4217
Warren151-12-20-1034
Wyche180-10-04-5120
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20017-5215-1911-33121755

Percentages: FG 32.692, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Deans 4-8, Rimdal 2-4, Correa 0-5, Merritt 0-1, Perry 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Merritt 1, Wyche 1)

Turnovers: 28 (Deans 7, Rimdal 6, Perry 5, Dut 2, Correa 2, Merritt 2, Kyle 1, Rickards 1, Warren 1, Wyche 1)

Steals: 8 (Correa 2, Deans 2, Perry 2, Rimdal 1, Rickards 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida820131455
Georgia1821231981

A_3,834

Officials_Tim Daley, Ashlee Goode, Doug Knight

