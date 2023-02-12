|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (17-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Isaacs
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Zoesha Smith
|27
|7-10
|1-3
|6-13
|0
|1
|15
|Brittney Smith
|23
|3-11
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|3
|6
|Battles
|32
|6-16
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|14
|Chapman
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|2
|2
|Bates
|13
|7-9
|1-3
|3-4
|0
|3
|15
|Evans
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Niblack
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Nicholson
|27
|7-13
|3-7
|5-10
|3
|0
|17
|Flournoy
|6
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Lewis
|28
|3-6
|1-1
|0-2
|5
|3
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-78
|8-16
|22-45
|17
|16
|81
Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 1-7, .143 (Lewis 1-1, Battles 0-4, Chapman 0-1, Flournoy 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Z.Smith 3, Chapman 3, B.Smith 2, Battles 2, Bates 2, Lewis 2, Evans 1, Team 1)
Steals: 17 (Z.Smith 3, Battles 3, Nicholson 3, Lewis 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 1, Bates 1, Flournoy 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (14-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dut
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Kyle
|27
|2-7
|5-6
|1-8
|2
|4
|9
|Correa
|22
|2-10
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Deans
|30
|4-9
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|13
|Rimdal
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|6
|Merritt
|15
|1-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Perry
|21
|2-8
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Rickards
|18
|3-5
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|7
|Warren
|15
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Wyche
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-52
|15-19
|11-33
|12
|17
|55
Percentages: FG 32.692, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Deans 4-8, Rimdal 2-4, Correa 0-5, Merritt 0-1, Perry 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Merritt 1, Wyche 1)
Turnovers: 28 (Deans 7, Rimdal 6, Perry 5, Dut 2, Correa 2, Merritt 2, Kyle 1, Rickards 1, Warren 1, Wyche 1)
Steals: 8 (Correa 2, Deans 2, Perry 2, Rimdal 1, Rickards 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida
|8
|20
|13
|14
|—
|55
|Georgia
|18
|21
|23
|19
|—
|81
A_3,834
Officials_Tim Daley, Ashlee Goode, Doug Knight
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.