FLORIDA (14-11)
Dut 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle 2-7 5-6 9, Correa 2-10 2-2 6, Deans 4-9 1-1 13, Rimdal 2-5 0-0 6, Merritt 1-5 1-2 3, Perry 2-8 3-4 7, Rickards 3-5 1-2 7, Warren 1-1 2-2 4, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 15-19 55
GEORGIA (17-9)
Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Zoesha Smith 7-10 1-3 15, Brittney Smith 3-11 0-0 6, Battles 6-16 2-2 14, Chapman 1-6 0-0 2, Bates 7-9 1-3 15, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Niblack 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 7-13 3-7 17, Flournoy 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 3-6 1-1 8, Totals 36-78 8-16 81
|Florida
|8
|20
|13
|14
|—
|55
|Georgia
|18
|21
|23
|19
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Florida 6-22 (Correa 0-5, Deans 4-8, Rimdal 2-4, Merritt 0-1, Perry 0-4), Georgia 1-7 (Battles 0-4, Chapman 0-1, Flournoy 0-1, Lewis 1-1). Assists_Florida 12 (Correa 2, Deans 2, Kyle 2, Rickards 2), Georgia 17 (Chapman 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 33 (Kyle 8), Georgia 45 (Z.Smith 13). Total Fouls_Florida 17, Georgia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,834.
