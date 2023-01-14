COASTAL CAROLINA (8-9)
Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Mostafa 1-6 1-2 3, Abraham 0-2 0-0 0, Daye 7-14 9-12 23, Uduje 3-7 1-1 8, Blackmon 1-6 4-6 7, L.Brown 4-16 2-2 13, Likayi 2-4 2-2 6, Basey 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 20-57 21-27 66.
GEORGIA ST. (9-9)
Hudson 9-13 4-7 26, Scott 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 3-7 1-2 9, Mann 5-9 3-4 16, Tucker 7-11 0-0 19, Odom 8-9 0-0 16, Nnamoko 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 4-6 0-0 10, Clyce 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-58 10-15 100.
Halftime_Georgia St. 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 5-22 (L.Brown 3-10, Blackmon 1-3, Uduje 1-4, Daye 0-1, Abraham 0-2, Likayi 0-2), Georgia St. 16-28 (Tucker 5-7, Hudson 4-7, Mann 3-6, Brooks 2-3, Johnson 2-5). Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 24 (Likayi 9), Georgia St. 28 (Hudson, Mann 5). Assists_Coastal Carolina 7 (Abraham, Daye 3), Georgia St. 26 (Odom 11). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 15, Georgia St. 18. A_1,479 (7,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.