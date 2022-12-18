RHODE ISLAND (4-8)
Samb 1-5 0-0 2, Carey 4-6 0-0 9, Freeman 5-13 8-8 21, Leggett 2-8 0-0 5, Martin 3-7 2-4 8, Weston 2-4 2-4 7, Tchikou 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 3-6 2-2 10, Hutchinson 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-18 66.
GEORGIA ST. (6-5)
Hudson 4-7 0-0 9, Nnamoko 1-2 0-1 2, Brooks 3-6 0-0 9, Odom 6-10 2-2 14, Tucker 4-13 4-6 15, Johnson 4-11 4-5 14, Mann 3-5 1-2 10, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Clyce 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 11-16 75.
Halftime_Rhode Island 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 8-17 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1), Georgia St. 12-25 (Mann 3-4, Brooks 3-5, Tucker 3-8, Johnson 2-5, Hudson 1-3). Rebounds_Rhode Island 24 (Carey, Martin 5), Georgia St. 30 (Nnamoko, Brooks 6). Assists_Rhode Island 16 (Carey, Freeman 4), Georgia St. 16 (Odom 8). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 18, Georgia St. 20.
