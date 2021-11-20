FGFTReb
GEORGIA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hudson160-00-22-7030
Thomas262-92-25-11036
Phillips303-60-02-3028
Roberts184-71-30-32311
Williams328-136-111-96123
Rawls232-53-31-6407
Johnson216-112-20-02317
Cylce132-20-00-3024
Scott90-01-20-0041
Brooks70-20-01-1000
Ma20-00-00-0000
Pina20-00-00-0010
Stubbs10-10-00-0000
Totals20027-5615-2512-43142277

Percentages: FG .482, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Johnson 3-6, Roberts 2-3, Phillips 2-4, Williams 1-4, Rawls 0-1, Stubbs 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Thomas 3, Phillips 2, Hudson).

Turnovers: 21 (Williams 6, Rawls 4, Phillips 3, Roberts 2, Scott 2, Thomas 2, Hudson, Pina).

Steals: 10 (Phillips 4, Williams 4, Thomas 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WILLIAM & MARYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wight257-110-25-61214
Kochera284-95-71-30316
Lewis293-80-00-3138
Rice221-60-00-0533
Carroll261-94-71-8046
Covington240-33-50-1233
Hermanovskis171-11-20-0333
Hatton152-50-02-3024
Ayesa120-30-00-2120
Washburn21-30-00-0002
Totals20020-5813-239-26132559

Percentages: FG .345, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Kochera 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Rice 1-4, Covington 0-2, Washburn 0-2, Ayesa 0-3, Carroll 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carroll, Lewis).

Turnovers: 18 (Rice 5, Hermanovskis 3, Wight 3, Carroll 2, Covington 2, Kochera 2, Lewis).

Steals: 8 (Covington 2, Wight 2, Carroll, Hatton, Kochera, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia St.463177
William & Mary263359

A_1,570 (4,500).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you