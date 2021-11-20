|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hudson
|16
|0-0
|0-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|0
|Thomas
|26
|2-9
|2-2
|5-11
|0
|3
|6
|Phillips
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|8
|Roberts
|18
|4-7
|1-3
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Williams
|32
|8-13
|6-11
|1-9
|6
|1
|23
|Rawls
|23
|2-5
|3-3
|1-6
|4
|0
|7
|Johnson
|21
|6-11
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|17
|Cylce
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Scott
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|1
|Brooks
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|15-25
|12-43
|14
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .482, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Johnson 3-6, Roberts 2-3, Phillips 2-4, Williams 1-4, Rawls 0-1, Stubbs 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Thomas 3, Phillips 2, Hudson).
Turnovers: 21 (Williams 6, Rawls 4, Phillips 3, Roberts 2, Scott 2, Thomas 2, Hudson, Pina).
Steals: 10 (Phillips 4, Williams 4, Thomas 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wight
|25
|7-11
|0-2
|5-6
|1
|2
|14
|Kochera
|28
|4-9
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|Lewis
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|8
|Rice
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|3
|3
|Carroll
|26
|1-9
|4-7
|1-8
|0
|4
|6
|Covington
|24
|0-3
|3-5
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Hermanovskis
|17
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|3
|Hatton
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Ayesa
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Washburn
|2
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|13-23
|9-26
|13
|25
|59
Percentages: FG .345, FT .565.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Kochera 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Rice 1-4, Covington 0-2, Washburn 0-2, Ayesa 0-3, Carroll 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carroll, Lewis).
Turnovers: 18 (Rice 5, Hermanovskis 3, Wight 3, Carroll 2, Covington 2, Kochera 2, Lewis).
Steals: 8 (Covington 2, Wight 2, Carroll, Hatton, Kochera, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia St.
|46
|31
|—
|77
|William & Mary
|26
|33
|—
|59
A_1,570 (4,500).