GEORGIA ST. (3-1)
Hudson 0-0 0-2 0, Thomas 2-9 2-2 6, Phillips 3-6 0-0 8, Roberts 4-7 1-3 11, Williams 8-13 6-11 23, Rawls 2-5 3-3 7, Johnson 6-11 2-2 17, Cylce 2-2 0-0 4, Scott 0-0 1-2 1, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Ma 0-0 0-0 0, Pina 0-0 0-0 0, Stubbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 15-25 77.
Wight 7-11 0-2 14, Kochera 4-9 5-7 16, Lewis 3-8 0-0 8, Rice 1-6 0-0 3, Carroll 1-9 4-7 6, Covington 0-3 3-5 3, Hermanovskis 1-1 1-2 3, Hatton 2-5 0-0 4, Ayesa 0-3 0-0 0, Washburn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 13-23 59.
Halftime_Georgia St. 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 8-19 (Johnson 3-6, Roberts 2-3, Phillips 2-4, Williams 1-4, Rawls 0-1, Stubbs 0-1), William & Mary 6-25 (Kochera 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Rice 1-4, Covington 0-2, Washburn 0-2, Ayesa 0-3, Carroll 0-5). Rebounds_Georgia St. 43 (Thomas 11), William & Mary 26 (Carroll 8). Assists_Georgia St. 14 (Williams 6), William & Mary 13 (Rice 5). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 22, William & Mary 25. A_1,570 (4,500).