FGFTReb
VOORHEESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis265-110-02-63112
Joseph70-00-00-0020
Buie213-80-00-2116
Rosario222-82-20-3116
Williamsonbey150-40-01-3010
Blue181-30-01-1012
Ford173-50-00-4137
Spells152-30-22-3024
Lewis143-60-00-0108
Windom121-20-00-2123
Fleetion110-01-20-2101
Cuffee90-40-00-0000
McCant50-00-00-0020
White51-20-00-1102
Murray30-00-00-2000
Totals20021-563-66-29101651

Percentages: FG .375, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Davis 2-3, Lewis 2-3, Ford 1-2, Windom 1-2, Buie 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Williamsonbey 0-1, Cuffee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Spells 2, Ford, Murray).

Turnovers: 22 (Ford 7, Blue 4, Williamsonbey 3, Buie 2, Joseph 2, Cuffee, Murray, Rosario, Spells).

Steals: 8 (Cuffee 2, Fleetion 2, Lewis, McCant, Spells, Williamsonbey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thomas196-100-02-83212
Allen264-130-02-138011
Phillips132-50-01-1005
Roberts194-132-23-43011
Williams234-50-01-4429
Johnson224-60-01-11110
Cylce201-40-03-5102
Hudson155-80-03-40110
Rawls121-30-00-1402
Scott81-20-55-6012
Brooks71-10-00-0002
Ma60-30-00-0100
Moore61-42-30-2004
Stubbs40-10-01-1000
Totals20034-784-1022-5025780

Percentages: FG .436, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Allen 3-8, Johnson 2-3, Williams 1-2, Phillips 1-3, Roberts 1-6, Rawls 0-1, Stubbs 0-1, Moore 0-2, Ma 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cylce, Scott, Thomas).

Turnovers: 14 (Allen 3, Cylce 2, Thomas 2, Williams 2, Brooks, Johnson, Moore, Phillips, Rawls).

Steals: 10 (Allen 3, Brooks, Cylce, Moore, Phillips, Rawls, Stubbs, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Voorhees282351
Georgia St.433780

A_913 (3,854).

