|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VOORHEES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|26
|5-11
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|1
|12
|Joseph
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Buie
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Rosario
|22
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Williamsonbey
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Blue
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Ford
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|7
|Spells
|15
|2-3
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Lewis
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|8
|Windom
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Fleetion
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|Cuffee
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCant
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|White
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Murray
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|3-6
|6-29
|10
|16
|51
Percentages: FG .375, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Davis 2-3, Lewis 2-3, Ford 1-2, Windom 1-2, Buie 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Williamsonbey 0-1, Cuffee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Spells 2, Ford, Murray).
Turnovers: 22 (Ford 7, Blue 4, Williamsonbey 3, Buie 2, Joseph 2, Cuffee, Murray, Rosario, Spells).
Steals: 8 (Cuffee 2, Fleetion 2, Lewis, McCant, Spells, Williamsonbey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|19
|6-10
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|2
|12
|Allen
|26
|4-13
|0-0
|2-13
|8
|0
|11
|Phillips
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Roberts
|19
|4-13
|2-2
|3-4
|3
|0
|11
|Williams
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|9
|Johnson
|22
|4-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|10
|Cylce
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|0
|2
|Hudson
|15
|5-8
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|10
|Rawls
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|2
|Scott
|8
|1-2
|0-5
|5-6
|0
|1
|2
|Brooks
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Ma
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|1-4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Stubbs
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-78
|4-10
|22-50
|25
|7
|80
Percentages: FG .436, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Allen 3-8, Johnson 2-3, Williams 1-2, Phillips 1-3, Roberts 1-6, Rawls 0-1, Stubbs 0-1, Moore 0-2, Ma 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cylce, Scott, Thomas).
Turnovers: 14 (Allen 3, Cylce 2, Thomas 2, Williams 2, Brooks, Johnson, Moore, Phillips, Rawls).
Steals: 10 (Allen 3, Brooks, Cylce, Moore, Phillips, Rawls, Stubbs, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Voorhees
|28
|23
|—
|51
|Georgia St.
|43
|37
|—
|80
A_913 (3,854).