|Georgia St.
|3
|14
|0
|14
|—
|31
|Army
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
GAST_FG Hayes 46, 11:12.
Second Quarter
GAST_Grainger 13 run (Hayes kick), 11:14.
GAST_Jam.Williams 33 run (Hayes kick), 6:03.
Third Quarter
ARMY_Tyler 1 run (Maretzki kick), 10:32.
Fourth Quarter
ARMY_Tyler 5 run (Maretzki kick), 14:57.
GAST_Credle 57 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 2:59.
GAST_Gregg 56 run (Hayes kick), 1:57.
A_25,752.
|GAST
|ARMY
|First downs
|20
|24
|Total Net Yards
|456
|365
|Rushes-yards
|46-299
|69-354
|Passing
|157
|11
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-12-0
|1-8-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|0-0
|Punts
|1-46.0
|1-21.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-34
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|21:05
|53:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia St., Gregg 16-124, J.Williams 12-106, Grainger 8-48, M.Carroll 7-28, (Team) 3-(minus 7). Army, Tyler 19-110, Ballard 10-65, Buchanan 12-56, Robinson 9-33, Reed 8-28, Riley 6-24, Johnson 3-18, Marshall 1-15, Hill 1-5.
PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 8-12-0-157. Army, Ballard 1-7-1-11, Tyler 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Georgia St., Thrash 4-47, Credle 2-75, Byrd 1-18, R.Lewis 1-17. Army, Robinson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia St., Hayes 30.
