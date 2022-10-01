Georgia St.31401431
Army007714

First Quarter

GAST_FG Hayes 46, 11:12.

Second Quarter

GAST_Grainger 13 run (Hayes kick), 11:14.

GAST_Jam.Williams 33 run (Hayes kick), 6:03.

Third Quarter

ARMY_Tyler 1 run (Maretzki kick), 10:32.

Fourth Quarter

ARMY_Tyler 5 run (Maretzki kick), 14:57.

GAST_Credle 57 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 2:59.

GAST_Gregg 56 run (Hayes kick), 1:57.

A_25,752.

GASTARMY
First downs2024
Total Net Yards456365
Rushes-yards46-29969-354
Passing15711
Punt Returns0-01--1
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int8-12-01-8-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-60-0
Punts1-46.01-21.0
Fumbles-Lost2-13-2
Penalties-Yards4-340-0
Time of Possession21:0553:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia St., Gregg 16-124, J.Williams 12-106, Grainger 8-48, M.Carroll 7-28, (Team) 3-(minus 7). Army, Tyler 19-110, Ballard 10-65, Buchanan 12-56, Robinson 9-33, Reed 8-28, Riley 6-24, Johnson 3-18, Marshall 1-15, Hill 1-5.

PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 8-12-0-157. Army, Ballard 1-7-1-11, Tyler 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Georgia St., Thrash 4-47, Credle 2-75, Byrd 1-18, R.Lewis 1-17. Army, Robinson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia St., Hayes 30.

