|Georgia St.
|14
|6
|28
|3
|—
|51
|Ball St.
|7
|6
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
BALL_Jackson 56 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 8:59.
GAST_Payne 18 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 4:55.
GAST_Denis 37 fumble return (Ruiz kick), 2:02.
Second Quarter
GAST_FG Ruiz 27, 14:11.
BALL_FG J.Lewis 34, 9:20.
GAST_FG Ruiz 28, 6:01.
BALL_FG J.Lewis 43, :18.
Third Quarter
GAST_R.Lewis 10 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 12:05.
GAST_Grainger 34 run (Ruiz kick), 7:08.
GAST_Payne 16 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 1:33.
GAST_Anta.Lane 55 interception return (Ruiz kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
GAST_FG Ruiz 45, 9:03.
BALL_Plitt 1 run (Chanove kick), 3:13.
|GAST
|BALL
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|464
|367
|Rushes-yards
|41-259
|35-74
|Passing
|205
|293
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|6-137
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-55
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-21-0
|27-46-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-32
|Punts
|2-37.5
|3-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-85
|3-32
|Time of Possession
|30:44
|29:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia St., Grainger 11-122, Gregg 16-54, J.Williams 8-49, Anto.Lane 3-24, Thrash 1-5, M.Carroll 1-4, McCoy 1-1. Ball St., Steele 15-62, Barfield 3-12, Jackson 4-12, W.Jones 3-4, Marcus 1-3, Plitt 9-(minus 19).
PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 15-19-0-203, Colasurdo 2-2-0-2. Ball St., Plitt 27-46-1-293.
RECEIVING_Georgia St., Payne 8-109, R.Lewis 2-30, Grier 2-2, T.Dixon 1-24, McCoy 1-19, Credle 1-10, Pinckney 1-6, Thrash 1-5. Ball St., Jackson 12-146, Tyler 5-52, Hohlt 4-37, Steele 3-40, W.Jones 2-7, Littles 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ball St., J.Lewis 46.