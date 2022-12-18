FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Samb211-50-00-0122
Carey254-60-00-5419
Freeman355-138-82-44321
Leggett252-80-00-3335
Martin303-72-42-5038
Weston202-42-42-3007
Tchikou192-40-00-2044
Thomas193-62-20-23210
Hutchinson60-10-00-0100
Pierre10-00-00-0000
Stewart10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5414-186-24161866

Percentages: FG .407, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Tchikou 2, Weston 2, Thomas).

Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Freeman 4, Tchikou 2, Leggett, Samb, Thomas).

Steals: 3 (Carey, Leggett, Weston).

Technical Fouls: Martin, 1:35 first.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hudson304-70-00-4139
Nnamoko201-20-13-6022
Brooks313-60-02-6109
Odom326-102-20-38414
Tucker304-134-61-32115
Johnson194-114-50-12314
Mann163-51-20-10410
Scott131-40-02-5102
Clyce100-20-01-1130
Totals20026-6011-169-30162075

Percentages: FG .433, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Mann 3-4, Brooks 3-5, Tucker 3-8, Johnson 2-5, Hudson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnamoko, Odom, Tucker).

Turnovers: 10 (Odom 4, Brooks 2, Hudson, Mann, Nnamoko, Tucker).

Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Tucker 2, Hudson, Odom, Scott).

Technical Fouls: Johnson, 1:35 first.

Rhode Island363066
Georgia St.354075

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

