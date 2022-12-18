|FG
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samb
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Carey
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|9
|Freeman
|35
|5-13
|8-8
|2-4
|4
|3
|21
|Leggett
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|5
|Martin
|30
|3-7
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|3
|8
|Weston
|20
|2-4
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|7
|Tchikou
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|4
|Thomas
|19
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Hutchinson
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Pierre
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|14-18
|6-24
|16
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .407, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Tchikou 2, Weston 2, Thomas).
Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Freeman 4, Tchikou 2, Leggett, Samb, Thomas).
Steals: 3 (Carey, Leggett, Weston).
Technical Fouls: Martin, 1:35 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hudson
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Nnamoko
|20
|1-2
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|2
|2
|Brooks
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|9
|Odom
|32
|6-10
|2-2
|0-3
|8
|4
|14
|Tucker
|30
|4-13
|4-6
|1-3
|2
|1
|15
|Johnson
|19
|4-11
|4-5
|0-1
|2
|3
|14
|Mann
|16
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|10
|Scott
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|2
|Clyce
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|11-16
|9-30
|16
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .433, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Mann 3-4, Brooks 3-5, Tucker 3-8, Johnson 2-5, Hudson 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnamoko, Odom, Tucker).
Turnovers: 10 (Odom 4, Brooks 2, Hudson, Mann, Nnamoko, Tucker).
Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Tucker 2, Hudson, Odom, Scott).
Technical Fouls: Johnson, 1:35 first.
|Rhode Island
|36
|30
|—
|66
|Georgia St.
|35
|40
|—
|75
.
