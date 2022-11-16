|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blackshear
|18
|0-2
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|4
|3
|Hermosa
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|4
|4
|Jackson
|39
|5-10
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|12
|Morgan
|24
|3-10
|4-6
|2-4
|4
|3
|10
|Swartz
|40
|6-13
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|2
|16
|Dunn
|7
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Love
|32
|4-6
|4-8
|2-4
|0
|1
|12
|Carter
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|13-22
|11-39
|8
|18
|57
Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1)
Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa 1, Jackson 1, Morgan 1, Dunn 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (2-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Richardson
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Coulibaly
|34
|2-13
|7-9
|4-7
|4
|1
|11
|Duhon
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|6
|Scott-Grayson
|33
|4-18
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Shaw
|24
|2-14
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|5
|Levy
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Pratcher
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|6-10
|0
|2
|6
|Precious Johnson
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|6-7
|0
|4
|4
|Bostic
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Jakayla Johnson
|20
|2-3
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Wells
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-76
|9-12
|29-51
|8
|20
|51
Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Scott-Grayson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Richardson 0-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Duhon 0-1, Levy 0-1, Pratcher 0-1, Wells 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Levy 1, P.Johnson 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Scott-Grayson 4, Shaw 3, Duhon 2, Pratcher 2, P.Johnson 2, Bostic 2, Wells 2, Coulibaly 1, Levy 1)
Steals: 9 (Coulibaly 4, Richardson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Levy 1, Pratcher 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia Tech
|17
|15
|11
|14
|—
|57
|Auburn
|5
|20
|15
|11
|—
|51
A_1,932
Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Eric Brewton, Maj Forsberg
