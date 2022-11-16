FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blackshear180-23-42-4043
Hermosa322-50-03-10244
Jackson395-101-20-52212
Morgan243-104-62-44310
Swartz406-131-20-60216
Dunn70-40-00-0000
Love324-64-82-40112
Carter40-00-00-0000
Harrison40-00-00-2020
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20020-5013-2211-3981857

Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1)

Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa 1, Jackson 1, Morgan 1, Dunn 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
AUBURN (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Richardson91-30-00-2012
Coulibaly342-137-94-74111
Duhon213-90-03-3036
Scott-Grayson334-182-20-31311
Shaw242-140-01-4325
Levy151-20-00-0012
Pratcher183-70-06-10026
Precious Johnson172-40-06-7044
Bostic50-20-01-1010
Jakayla Johnson202-30-12-5014
Wells40-10-01-1010
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20020-769-1229-5182051

Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Scott-Grayson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Richardson 0-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Duhon 0-1, Levy 0-1, Pratcher 0-1, Wells 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Levy 1, P.Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Scott-Grayson 4, Shaw 3, Duhon 2, Pratcher 2, P.Johnson 2, Bostic 2, Wells 2, Coulibaly 1, Levy 1)

Steals: 9 (Coulibaly 4, Richardson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Levy 1, Pratcher 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia Tech1715111457
Auburn520151151

A_1,932

Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Eric Brewton, Maj Forsberg

