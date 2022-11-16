GEORGIA TECH (3-0)
Blackshear 0-2 3-4 3, Hermosa 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 5-10 1-2 12, Morgan 3-10 4-6 10, Swartz 6-13 1-2 16, Dunn 0-4 0-0 0, Love 4-6 4-8 12, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 13-22 57
AUBURN (2-1)
Richardson 1-3 0-0 2, Coulibaly 2-13 7-9 11, Duhon 3-9 0-0 6, Scott-Grayson 4-18 2-2 11, Shaw 2-14 0-0 5, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Pratcher 3-7 0-0 6, Precious Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bostic 0-2 0-0 0, Jakayla Johnson 2-3 0-1 4, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-76 9-12 51
|Georgia Tech
|17
|15
|11
|14
|—
|57
|Auburn
|5
|20
|15
|11
|—
|51
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-8 (Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2, Swartz 3-5), Auburn 2-19 (Richardson 0-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Duhon 0-1, Scott-Grayson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Levy 0-1, Pratcher 0-1, Wells 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 8 (Morgan 4), Auburn 8 (Coulibaly 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 39 (Hermosa 10), Auburn 51 (Pratcher 10). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 18, Auburn 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,932.
